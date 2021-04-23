Montblanc’s Newest Smartwatch Is a Stylish, Lightweight Take on the Fitness Tracker

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch that keeps up with you and looks stylish no matter the setting, Montblanc’s latest release may be just the ticket.

The Swiss watchmaker’s new Summit Lite is designed to stick with you from the gym to the office and beyond. It features a 43mm case crafted from recycled aluminum and stainless steel, which gives it a sleek appearance and makes it tough enough to stand up to the rigors of all-day wear. The case is available in two colors, matte black or matte silver-gray, and can be paired with either a fabric or rubber strap. Each smartwatch features a crisp 1.19” AMOLED display underneath a scratch-resistant crystal.

It also features updated heart rate monitor and GPS. And like its predecessors, the Lite series will also be powered with Google’s Wear OS, which is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Montblanc has also developed proprietary applications including a cardio coach and trackers for body energy, sleep and even stress. Each one is intended to help users understand various aspects of their physical and mental fitness—and help them improve those metrics.

“With the renewed focus on health, fitness, mindfulness and wellbeing we are witnessing today, our goal was to create a smartwatch that had just the right tools to support its owner throughout the day, in a way that was instinctive and effortless for today’s business lifestyle customer,” says Montblanc CEO, Nicolas Baretzki. “Named Summit Lite after its lightweight design, it aligns with its wearer’s activities and is built for high performing individuals who are constantly on the move and blend their workout routine with their work routine.”

But that’s not the only way the watch is in touch with the zeitgeist: it’s right in line with the brand’s sustainability goals, thanks to its recycled case material and its 100 percent recycled paper packaging.

The Summit Lite timepieces can now be purchased via Montblanc for $860.