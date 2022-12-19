H. Moser & Cie’s Latest Watch Has a ‘Pixelated’ Titanium Case and a QR Code on the Crystal

In keeping with its reputation as the Swiss watch industry’s chief provocateur, H. Moser & Cie. earlier this month invited journalists to its metaverse lounge, where it unveiled a physical watch, the first in a series of three timepieces, that includes digital perks and protections, such as early access to new products, unique artworks and certificates of authenticity, all stored on the blockchain.

Available in a limited edition of 50 pieces, each priced at CHF 27,000 (about $29,000), the Endeavour Centre Seconds Genesis—aka 01100111 01100101 01101110 01100101 01110011 01101001 01110011 in binary code—is a tangible timepiece that nevertheless features elements closely tied to the virtual world. Within the watch’s 40 mm microblasted steel case is a 3-D-printed titanium crown and bezel that appear pixelated.

H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Centre Seconds Genesis H. Moser & Cie

Even more striking, the Vantablack dial of each Genesis watch bears a unique QR code engraved on its sapphire crystal that offers its owner access to the brand’s dedicated digital and virtual ecosystem.

“I believe we’re at the dawn of a new era,” Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie, said during the press conference, where journalists were invited to create avatars and stroll through a digital realm that included views of the Matterhorn as well as Rheinfall, the spectacular waterfall located near the brand’s home in Schaffhausen.

“At Moser, we are convinced that combining the real and digital worlds is the future of user experience,” Meylan said. “The value goes way beyond the physical products.”

H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Centre Seconds Genesis H. Moser & Cie

Antonio Russo, head of innovation for the executive team at Deloitte Switzerland, one of Moser’s partners on the Genesis project, explained that value by citing the three certificates accompanying the watch: a digital certificate of authenticity, an H. Moser warranty and e-insurance. All are stored using blockchain technology provided by the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a nonprofit association of 30 member brands in the luxury sector.

“Isn’t this awesome?” said Russo. “No more paper. Everything is digital and at your fingertips for perpetuity, for you and all future owners.”