Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Latest Limited-Edition Watch Will Star in the Next ‘Kingsman’ Movie

Mr Porter and Jaeger-LeCoultre joined forces to create a clever and very sharp looking new timepiece to herald the release of the latest film in the Kingsman franchise. The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Limited-Edition Master Ultra-Thin Kingsman Knife watch will make its debut on the big screen this year on September 18th in The King’s Men. The third film in the series, directed and written by Matthew Vaughn, along with screenwriter Karl Gajdusek, stars Daniel Brühl, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

The British spy thriller films have become known for smartly dressed leading men in Savile row suiting from Huntsman, accessorized with things like secret weapon signet rings used to electrocute enemies. Mr Porter created a Kingsman-themed collection featuring cloth sourced from traditional mills, as well as collaborations with Turnbull & Asser, Cutler and Gross, Cleverley, Drake’s and more, inspired by the secret agents’ sartorial dress code. A dress watch for the gentlemen was, therefore, a natural introduction.

Fittingly, the new Master Ultra-Thin features a couteau-style (French for knife) crown protector in a nod to the spy’s ultimate mission: protecting royal heads of state. It takes cues from a pocket watch created by the Swiss watchmaker in 1907, but has also been used by other brands such as Audemars Piguet, like this 1944 pocket watch offered in Antiquorum’s Important Modern & Vintage Timepieces 2018 Hong Kong auction.

The wristwatch implements the design in an elegant 40 mm pink gold case that fits perfectly beneath the cuff at just 4.25 mm thick. Inside, its hand-wound caliber 849 measures a mere 1.85 mm—a prime example of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s expertise in ultra-thin movements.