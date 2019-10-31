This One-of-a-Kind $350,000 Roger Dubuis Watch Comes With a Lamborghini Winter Driving Lesson

The one-of-a-kind Roger Dubuis Excalibur Pirelli Ice Zero 2 timepiece now available for pre-order on the U.K.-based men’s style site Mr Porter is more than a piece unique. It’s also a portal to a driving adventure tailored specifically for its new owner.

The customer who ends up buying the $350,000 watch, a double flying tourbillon that belongs to the Geneva watchmaker’s signature Excalibur range, won’t receive a smartly packaged watch in the mail. Instead, Roger Dubuis CEO Nicola Andreatta will personally present the timepiece to the new owner, who will then be whisked to the Italian Alps, where he or she will be invited to test-drive Lamborghini’s fleet of super-cars—including the new Urus SUV—at its Winter Accademia on-ice driving course.

“At Mr Porter, we pride ourselves on providing our customers exclusive product they can’t find anywhere else,” says Mr Porter buying director Fiona Firth. “Through our ongoing partnership with Roger Dubuis, we are able to offer our clients both an exceptional timepiece and a unique experience they otherwise would not have access to.”

The watch is the perfect embodiment of the driving experience that goes with it. Beneath the model’s titanium DLC skeletonized dial ticks the calibre RD105SQ movement, bearing the Geneva seal, a quality mark denoting the watch has passed a rigorous certification process. Sleek and oversized, the 47 mm skeletonized Excalibur Spider case, made of black DLC titanium, comes on a rubber strap whose design is based on Pirelli’s “Ice Zero 2” grip pattern; it features the same pins the tire manufacturer uses to ensure the wheels get traction on icy surfaces.

The model is equipped with a 52-hour power reserve and comes with a two-year warranty for all working parts.

The Excalibur Pirelli Ice Zero 2 marks the second collaboration between Mr Porter and Roger Dubuis. Last fall, the site offered a unique Excalibur Aventador S timepiece, whose owner was treated to a one-of-a-kind driving experience in the Jura Mountains, along with a visit to the Roger Dubuis manufacture in Geneva.