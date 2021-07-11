Quantcast
×
RR One

Mr Porter and Watchfinder Are Now Selling Pre-Owned Luxury Watches

The new collaboration features a curated collection of watches, with 108 models across 15 new brands.

Mr Porter and Watchfinder Partnership Mr Porter

It’s no secret that the pre-owned watch market is thriving. Now, Mr Porter wants to make finding the right used luxury watch that much easier.

On Wednesday, Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter launched an exclusive partnership with pre-owned watch specialist, Watchfinder & Co. Debuting in the US, the collaboration marks both of the online retailers’ first move into the pre-owned luxury watch market. Through the new initiative, Watchfinder & Co. brings its pre-owned timepieces to US customers using data to help create a curated selection. The collection offers 15 new brands and 108 models, which include unique limited editions and rare discontinued models from the last three decades.

Related Stories

Collectors will find a dedicated “Pre-owned by Watchfinder & Co.” section listed on both sites, complete with in-house watch specialists who are available 24/7 for personalized recommendations. There are also personal shoppers available across both sites that offer special previews of timepieces, virtual one-on-one shopping appointments, styling advice and access to exclusive invitation-only events.

Timepieces from Bulgari, to Christian Dior, Frank Muller, Breguet, Omega, Hublot, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor and more are all now available via the service. Net-A-Porter will stock a listing of 26 timepieces across six new brands, while Mr Porter provides collectors with 82 timepieces across new brands.

Mr Porter and Watchfinder Partnership

Two timepieces apart of the exclusive collaboration.  Mr Porter

Developed to support the online retailers’ long-term commitment to more sustainable and circular practices, the partnership also offers a part-exchange service for customers in the UK and US. “The addition of our new part exchange service via Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter’s personal shoppers will also allow their clients to more easily refresh their watch collections or spend that newly acquired credit in other Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter departments,” says Arjen van de Vall, CEO of Watchfinder & Co.

In a statement, both online retailers confirm that each watch stocked through the service has been meticulously inspected, authenticated and prepared by Watchfinder & Co.’s team of expert watchmakers in Europe. Collectors will also receive a 24-month Watchfinder & Co. warranty as standard for purchases on the specialist’s site.

If you’re based in New York, you can buy and receive the pre-owned timepieces in just a few hours when you select the e-tailers’ same-day delivery service. All other US customers will be able to choose next-day and standard delivery methods for their purchases. To shop the curated collections now, visit Net-A-Porter.com and Mr Porter’s website.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Watch Collector

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

ad