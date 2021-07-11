Mr Porter and Watchfinder Are Now Selling Pre-Owned Luxury Watches

It’s no secret that the pre-owned watch market is thriving. Now, Mr Porter wants to make finding the right used luxury watch that much easier.

On Wednesday, Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter launched an exclusive partnership with pre-owned watch specialist, Watchfinder & Co. Debuting in the US, the collaboration marks both of the online retailers’ first move into the pre-owned luxury watch market. Through the new initiative, Watchfinder & Co. brings its pre-owned timepieces to US customers using data to help create a curated selection. The collection offers 15 new brands and 108 models, which include unique limited editions and rare discontinued models from the last three decades.

Collectors will find a dedicated “Pre-owned by Watchfinder & Co.” section listed on both sites, complete with in-house watch specialists who are available 24/7 for personalized recommendations. There are also personal shoppers available across both sites that offer special previews of timepieces, virtual one-on-one shopping appointments, styling advice and access to exclusive invitation-only events.

Timepieces from Bulgari, to Christian Dior, Frank Muller, Breguet, Omega, Hublot, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor and more are all now available via the service. Net-A-Porter will stock a listing of 26 timepieces across six new brands, while Mr Porter provides collectors with 82 timepieces across new brands.

Developed to support the online retailers’ long-term commitment to more sustainable and circular practices, the partnership also offers a part-exchange service for customers in the UK and US. “The addition of our new part exchange service via Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter’s personal shoppers will also allow their clients to more easily refresh their watch collections or spend that newly acquired credit in other Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter departments,” says Arjen van de Vall, CEO of Watchfinder & Co.

In a statement, both online retailers confirm that each watch stocked through the service has been meticulously inspected, authenticated and prepared by Watchfinder & Co.’s team of expert watchmakers in Europe. Collectors will also receive a 24-month Watchfinder & Co. warranty as standard for purchases on the specialist’s site.

If you’re based in New York, you can buy and receive the pre-owned timepieces in just a few hours when you select the e-tailers’ same-day delivery service. All other US customers will be able to choose next-day and standard delivery methods for their purchases. To shop the curated collections now, visit Net-A-Porter.com and Mr Porter’s website.