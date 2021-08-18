5 New High Jewelry Watches That Might Just Make You Feel Like Dressing Up Again

Need some inspiration to get out of your sweatpants? Watchmakers are delivering a slew of new high jewelry timepieces dripping in gems that should provide some motivation. These five pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, Breguet, Hermès, Chanel and Chopard have all the elements for some serious wrist candy: unique designs, unusual cuts, special settings and gems that are flawlessly matched in color and clarity. Prices for these beauties are, of course, upon request.

Breguet Reine de Naples 8938

The Reine de Naples was inspired by a Breguet piece made in 1812 for Caroline Murat, the Queen of Naples and sister of Napoleon Bonaparte, and historians believe it was the first wristwatch ever made. The modern collection was launched in 2001, with signature elements that include the egg-shaped case like the original, as well as a coin-edge caseband, off-center crown and decorated dial. This diamond dial is snow-set, with varying sizes of diamonds that, when placed on the dial, allow for a tighter fit, thus covering more of the surface. The result is pure dazzle. Bezel, flange, lugs and crown are also diamond-set, for a total of three carats. The latest 8938 version is available in white gold with a blue bracelet or in rose gold with an orange bracelet, and both come with a chapter ring set in mother-of-pearl.

Chanel J12 Electro Star

Chanel added sapphires in a rainbow of colors to its collections this year, in a look inspired by the world of Electro music culture, which Arnaud Chastaingt, director of Chanel’s watchmaking creation studio, describes as “a radical, eccentric visual universe, reflecting the nightlife and atmosphere in which it evolved.” This is the high jewelry piece in the Electro lineup, with a case and bracelet lined on the outer edges by a discreet rim of rainbow sapphires. In total, the 38 mm watch is adorned with 578 baguette diamonds totaling 32.55 carats and 26 baguette rainbow sapphires weighing 13.01 carats set in 18-karat white gold. It is limited to just 12 pieces.

Chopard Red Carpet Esperanza

As a sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival since 1998, Chopard creates a Red Carpet jewelry collection every year. For 2021, there are 74 outstanding pieces, representing the number of years since the Festival began. The Esperanza Red Carpet emerald watch is set with a whopping 41.89 carats of perfectly matched pear-shaped and round emeralds. The dial is lit up with large, custom-cut, pear shaped diamonds. A large round diamond is placed at both 12 and 6 o’clock on the bezel. In total, there are 6.38 carats of diamonds. The case is made of 18-karat white gold that Chopard says is Fairmined certified by the Alliance for Responsible Mining.

Hermès Faubourg Polka

The tiny, elegant Faubourg Polka is all about the unique placement of diamonds in unusual shapes and combinations. The Polka refers to the strategic placement of round bezel-set diamonds, which are interspersed in the bracelet with long, extra-large baguette diamonds that resemble tiny glittering bricks. The stirrup shaped lugs are pure Hermès, in a nod to the brand’s signature equestrian theme. There are two versions: one in 18-karat rose gold with a diamond ring around the mother-of-pearl dial; and one in 18-karat white gold with a pavé case and dial, and diamonds set into the links.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso One Cordonnet Jewelry

This jewelry version of the Reverso One emphasizes the model’s signature Art Deco lines. The cordonnet bracelet (the word means “fine braid” in French) appeared on several Jaeger-LeCoultre watches in the 1930s. Here, the cord is reinterpreted in braided gold and diamonds. Like all Reverso models, the double-sided Duetto case allows for two dial presentations. One is a mother-of-pearl base, framed by diamond-set brackets and centered by a geometric field of pavé-set diamonds. The other is onyx with diamond-set sunbeams radiating from the center to form hour markers. Altogether, the watch is set with 1,104 diamonds for a total of 7.84 carats.