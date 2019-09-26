Panerai Just Rolled Out Six Subtle, Sexy Updates to its Luminor Due Watches

The three-year-old Luminor Due collection from Panerai—a refined, contemporary take on the brand’s signature line of 1950s-inspired wristwatches—just got a refresh with a sextuplet of models bearing noticeably slimmer profiles.

But if you have a hard time distinguishing these pieces from those introduced since 2017, you’re not alone. Panerai excels at creating ever-so-slightly nuanced iterations of its classic timepieces, and this collection of look-alike designs is no different.

Between the Luminor Due 38 mm (PAM 926, $6,900), newly available in titanium; the Luminor Due 42 mm (PAM 927, $7,200), marking the first time a Luminor Due in 42 mm has paired an automatic movement with a titanium case; and the Luminor Due GMT Power Reserve 45 mm (PAM 964, $12,100), half the line is an ode to the marriage of brushed titanium and blue satiné soleil dials.

The remaining three pieces offer a perfect contrast: bone white dials, redesigned to be more minimalist, framed by cases of stainless steel on interchangeable quick-release straps.

The Luminor Due in 38 mm (PAM 1043, $6,000) and 42 mm (PAM 1046, $6,400) are both outfitted in stainless steel, while the 38 mm style also comes in Goldtech, a proprietary gold alloy with a dash of copper (PAM 1045, $15,300).

Consistent across the collection of six pieces are automatic manufacture movements that, at 4.2 mm in size, are among the thinnest automatic movements produced at the Panerai manufacture in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. (The GMT model is the exception; its movement is 4.8 mm thick, allowing for twin time zones with a dial-side power reserve indication and a 24-hour display with am/pm indicator.) Last but not least, the new Luminor Due pieces also have quick-release, changeable straps and are water resistant to 3 bar (a depth of about 30 meters).