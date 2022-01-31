Bucherer Just Opened a Brand New Rolex Store in Chicago

The rejuvenation of the Bucherer brand in the U.S. continues with the opening of a new Rolex boutique in Chicago.

The new store, located on Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile on North Michigan Avenue, is two blocks north of the previous Rolex outpost in the Windy City—and about 500 square feet larger. Best of all, it will be stocked with plenty of product, including, Bucherer assures us, Sky-Dweller, Day-Date and GMT-Master II models, seen above.

The 2,200 square-foot boutique is the ground floor retail anchor of the Warwick Allerton Hotel, a landmark building at 701 North Michigan Avenue. It was built in 1924 in the Italian Renaissance style, with columns, pediments and soaring arched windows, all of which have been preserved and restored. If you want to keep shopping after your visit to the Rolex store, Saks Fifth Avenue is across the street, right next to Tiffany & Co. Cartier is a block away.

The boutique is designed according to the Rolex palette, but with the historical elements of the building in mind. Near the entrance, travertine walls complement the color of the façade. Guests pass through a brass-finished turnstile at the second entry, and American walnut wood ceilings encase the sales lounge and private viewing space. A wall made of green Alpiverio marble anchors the main showroom area, and a custom stucco artwork depicts the Chicago skyline and the famed Wrigley building. A central display fixture showcases the main draw: plenty of Rolex watches.

Construction on the new store began in June 2021, and the space replaces the older, smaller store, which opened in 2011 and officially closed on January 5.

Bucherer acquired Tourneau, and its 30 retail outlets in the U.S., in 2018, and last year renovated and reopened the flagship Tourneau Time Machine store, now called the Bucherer Time Machine, on 57th Street in New York City. It houses 40 brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Panerai, Omega, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Breguet, Blancpain, Piaget and its own brand, Carl F Bucherer. The Lucerne, Switzerland-based Bucherer Group has roots dating back to 1888, when Carl-Friedrich Bucherer opened the family’s first jewelry and watch store in Lucerne.