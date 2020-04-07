New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Was Spotted Wearing a Breguet Marine 5817

Ever wonder how New York Governor Andrew Cuomo keeps on top of his increasingly hectic schedule? The politician, who has been lauded for his response to his state’s devastating Covid-19 crisis, has been seen wearing a Breguet Marine 5817 while on the job. Back on February 20th, Cuomo still managed to find time for his husky dog, Captain, in an Instagram post where he can be seen sporting the timepiece.

There’s a reason why watches are considered such a personal purchase—they are often a big investment and say a lot about the wearer. In Cuomo’s case? This tough-as-nails steel watch (about as sporty as it gets for Breguet timepieces) comes with all of the refinement and tasteful decorum that the Swiss firm has earned a reputation for over the course of its 245-year-long watchmaking history.

The 39 mm timepiece, which is available for $15,500, comes on a robust rubber strap and features a self-winding movement, a large date window at 6 o’clock and a sapphire crystal case back. Its silvered dial has been hand-engraved on a rose engine, a machine with a rotating metal surface with a stationary cutting tool that creates its decorative guilloché pattern—a pervasive high-end watchmaking technique that was invented for watch dials by Abraham-Louis Breguet himself in the early 1800s. That old-school elegance belies the watch’s ultimate toughness; it’s water-resistant to 100 meters (or 328 feet) and boasts 65 hours of power reserve.

Part of Breguet’s Marine collection, the watch takes inspiration from the brand’s history of making marine chronometers exclusively for the French Navy during the reign of King Louis XVIII in the early 19th century.

And for Cuomo, a man who’s steering his own kind of ship through uncharted territory, and making increasingly difficult decisions on a daily basis, a watch with that kind of legacy—and reliability—feels like a very good choice.