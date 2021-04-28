Quantcast
×
RR One

People Are Getting Back Into Astrology—and Jewelers Are, Too

Not since the dawn of the Age of Aquarius have jewelers flipped this much for the stars.

Mateo Ring, Brent Neale Necklace, Briony Raymond Ring Chad Johnson and The Commercial Art Lab

It’s a sign of the times. Bejeweled homages to the 12 symbols that comprise the Western zodiac are everywhere this spring — in weighty gold medallions, irreverent gem-set pendants, lustrous signet rings and deluxe charm bracelets.

Briony Raymond, a bespoke jeweler in New York who introduced her signature Zodiac collection in 2019, has a theory as to why. “There are few forms of ancient mysticism that still captivate us as much as astrology,” she says. “Many of us have looked to our star signs as a way to prophesize our future and encourage us on the hardest of days. I see wearing your sign as a way to keep this sense of comfort from the stars closest to you and it was with this ethos in mind that I was inspired to design a collection of luxurious everyday talismans incorporating the signs of the zodiac.”

Related Stories

Of course the pandemic has only underscored people’s appreciation for the talismanic properties of fine jewelry, with sales of meaningful jewels laden with symbolism rising as a result. Jemma Wynne designers Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin said that over the past year they have focused on more personal and sentimental pieces — and that the time felt right to debut their new zodiac collection.

“Rich in weight and texture inspired by the ’70s, our deeply personal zodiacs are said to reflect our own characteristics,” says Wynne Lalin. “We love symbolic pieces and our zodiacs capture the complex nature of astrology that can be truly transformative.”

It doesn’t hurt that the 12 astrological signs, from Aries to Pisces, all feature their own, graphically interesting symbols. New York-based Brent Winston, the designer behind Brent Neale, uses those symbols to great effect in her new series of gemstone Mushroom pendants, each a chic — and cheeky — tribute to the trippy powers of astrology. Sign us up!

 

BRIONY RAYMOND

Briony Raymond Pisces Necklace

Briony Raymond Pisces Necklace  Briony Raymond

Pisces Zodiac Medallion in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds, $8,800; Briony Raymond

Briony Raymond Leo Signet Ring

Briony Raymond Leo Signet Ring  Chad Johnson and The Commercial Art Lab

Leo Zodiac Signet ring in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds, $7,500; Briony Raymond

 

JEMMA WYNNE

Jemma Wynne Libra Pendant

Jemma Wynne Libra Pendant  Jemma Wynne

Large Libra pendant in 18-karat yellow gold with diamond pave, $10,500; Jemma Wynne

 

ESTABLISHED

Established Multi-Sign Zodiac Pendant

Established Multi-Sign Zodiac Pendant  Established

Zodiac pendant in 18-karat yellow gold with single center diamond, $5,225; Established

 

MATEO

Mateo Cancer Coin Ring

Mateo Cancer Coin Ring  Mateo

Zodiac Coin ring in 14-karat yellow gold with diamonds, $2,050; Mateo

 

Mateo Cancer Coin Pendant

Mateo Cancer Coin Pendant  Mateo

Large Zodiac Coin Necklace in 14-karat yellow gold with diamonds, $3,000; Mateo

 

HARWELL GODFREY

Harwell Godfrey Major Sun Sign Medallion

Harwell Godfrey Major Sun Sign Medallion  Harwell Godfrey

Major Sun Sign Medallion in 18-karat yellow gold with emeralds and diamond, $7,950; Harwell Godfrey

 

BRENT NEALE

Brent Neale Pisces Mushroom Necklace

Brent Neale Pisces Mushroom Necklace  Brent Neale

Libra Zodiac Mushroom necklace in 18-karat yellow gold with opal and chrysoprase, $7,450; Brent Neale

Brent Neale Capricorn Pendant

Brent Neale Capricorn Pendant  Brent Neale

Capricorn Zodiac Mushroom necklace in 18-karat yellow gold with garnet and rhodochrosite, $7,450; Brent Neale

 

MINKA JEWELS

Minka Aries Pendant

Minka Aries Pendant  Minka

Personalizable amulet engraved with zodiac sign in 14-karat yellow gold with diamond on 18” chain; from $1,002; Minka Jewels

 

FOUNDRAE

Foundrae Virgo Bracelet

Foundrae Virgo Bracelet  Foundrae

Super Fine Anchor Weight Bracelet Virgo in 18k gold, $1,295; Foundrae

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Watch Collector

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

ad