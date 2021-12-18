Nordstrom Teams Up With Watchfinder to Sell Pre-Owned Models From Rolex, Breitling and More

Nordstrom is taking steps to become your trusted new watch reseller.

With the help of the UK’s largest second-hand timepiece distributor, Watchfinder & Co., the department store is now offering an exclusive range of pre-owned models. The curated selection from the likes of Cartier, Breitling, Rolex and Jaeger-LeCoultre is available online and in-store at the retailer’s Seattle location, while supplies last. Stocked with bestselling, vintage and limited-edition examples, the assortment is priced at up to $10,000 per model.

This partnership marks Nordstrom’s first entry into the pre-owned watch space, which is being introduced to shoppers via their fine jewelry sector. The company joins the ongoing list of retailers, such as J.Crew and Mr. Porter, that have begun to partner with pre-owned watch dealers to capitalize on the growing resale market.

With distinguished clientele, authenticity is key—which is precisely why Nordstrom connected with the watch specialist for its offerings. Watchfinder & Co. was founded in 2002, and is today one of the most trusted online platforms for buying and selling luxury timepieces. The specialist’s success is largely attributed to its inspection of each timepiece—inside and out, and under magnification—by manufacturer-accredited watchmakers. The experts are also known to cross-reference watches against official brand records to ensure each model is genuine before listing it online or shipping it to you.

The one-of-a-kind references sourced by the European watch dealer, now available at Nordstrom, have all undergone that meticulous inspection process. However, if your watch shows up and stops working through no fault of you own, you’ll be able to send it in for repair using the 24-month warranty that comes with the purchase.

At the time of this writing, the top three pre-owned watches available in the selection include a 46 mm Jaeger-LeCoultre Masters Compressor Chronograph with three subdials for $10,000; a 38 mm Panerai Luminor Due Automatic for $5,950; and a 44 mm Breitling Chronomat bracelet watch with a gold bezel and markers for $9,455. To view the other models available and look out for new additions, head over to Nordstrom.com.