Novak Djokovic Shows Off His Blue Ceramic Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 After Winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Hublot’s partnership now has a Grand Slam title to its name.

The Serbian tennis legend celebrated winning the sport’s oldest tournament for a seventh time by donning the brand’s Big Bang Meca-10 for the trophy celebration on Sunday, following his four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios. It marks the first time Djokovic has won a Slam since signing on to be the Swiss watchmaker’s brand ambassador last August.

Djokovic’s Big Bang Meca-10 is certainly a timepiece fit for a champion. It features a 45mm case made from microblasted and polished blue ceramic and is topped with a matching bezel. The material is notoriously hard to color, but Hublot’s patented method ensures the vibrant hue comes through clearly. Beneath its sapphire crystal you’ll find a matte blue skeletonized dial that shows off its movement, and also has a seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock and a cog wheel power reserve indicator at 6 o’clock. Topping the package off is a blue and black structured lined rubber strap and a black buckle clasp made of ceramic and titanium.

The watch is powered by Hublot’s in-house HUB1201 Manufacture caliber. The manual-winding movement has 24 jewels and a power reserve of 10 days. It’s also water resistant up to 100 meters (or 328 feet) if you ever actually want to take it on a dive. The timepiece costs $24,100 and is available now through the brand’s boutiques and website.

Considering the quality of tennis Djokovic has been playing over the last two seasons—this is his fourth Grand Slam during this time—this may not be the last we’ll see him wearing his Big Bang following a major victory. It will likely be the last time this year, though. Djokovic announced that he likely won’t compete in the US Open next month, since all players who enter have to be vaccinated for Covid-19, something the tennis star has made clear he is unwilling to do. That means we’ll have to wait until at least next January to see him and his ceramic timepiece at center court again.