Novak Djokovic played the tennis match of his career on the weekend, winning his 23rd grand slam, an all-time record for any male player. The champion, a Hublot ambassador since 2021, wore a Big Bang Meca-10 Ceramic Blue 45 mm at the presentation ceremony, where he lifted the trophy with tears in his eyes. The win puts him level with the female GOAT, Serena Williams, who ended her career with 23 grand slam titles, one more than Steffi Graf. Only Margaret Court, with 24 slams, has won more. Among Dkjokovic’s male rivals, Roger Federer has won 20 slams, and close friend Rafa Nadal has nabbed 22.

Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Ceramic Blue Hublot

Djokovic beat Norwegian player Caspar Ruud in straight sets on the clay courts of the French Open on Sunday, with the first tense set going to a tie-break. Although he didn’t wear a watch while playing, Djokovic donned his sporty Big Bang Meca-10 Ceramic Blue 45 mm off the court and during the presentation ceremony. The 45 mm case is microblasted, polished blue ceramic, with a black and blue lined rubber strap, water resistant to 100 meters. The openworked dial shows the movement, HUB1201, with a 10-day power reserve. It is priced at $24,100.

Close up of the Hublot HUB 1201 Movement Hublot

Wimbledon begins July 3, when the star will reach for his 24th title. He has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2018. If he wins the tournament and then the US Open in August, Djokovic will complete what’s known in tennis as a Calendar Slam, winning all four majors in the same year (he won the Australian Open earlier this year). The last man to do that was Rod Laver, in 1969. As it stands, Novak has spent more weeks as world number one than any other player, male or female, in history. He is one of only eight men to have completed the Career Grand Slam, winning each of the four majors at least once, and one of only four to complete the Double Career Grand Slam. He is also the only male player to have held all four Grand Slam titles at once.

Novak Djokovic Hublot

“You are an inspiration, a source of enormous joy, a lionheart, the ultimate professional and a true friend, ” said Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe in a release following the win. “Every year you push yourself to new triumphs, proving you truly are first, different and unique.”