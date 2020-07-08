Quantcast
// RR One

Inside Aspen’s First Store Dedicated to Vintage and Pre-Owned Watches

Oliver Smith Jeweler’s location on Hyman Avenue can’t be beat.

Pre-Owned Watches at Oliver Smith Courtesy of Oliver Smith

Aspen has no dearth of luxury watches. In the blocks surrounding Hyman Avenue, the heart of this upscale Colorado community, the number of boutiques offering high-end watches rivals the number selling ski parkas. But until this past weekend, shoppers lacked a refined space to browse and buy high-end vintage and pre-owned timepieces.

With the July 4th opening of the Oliver Smith Jeweler boutique in the historic Tom Thumb building on Hyman Avenue, Aspen finally has that piece of the market covered. The store occupies a second-story space above the village’s 6-year-old Panerai boutique, which Oliver Smith has owned and operated since 2018. (The store marks Oliver Smith’s second location; the retailer’s original location is in Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Oliver Smith Aspen Boutique

Oliver Smith Aspen Boutique  Courtesy of Oliver Smith

“The pre-owned watch market has grown so much in the past five to 10 years,” says boutique director Elizabeth Smith, whose father, Oliver, founded the company in 1985. “When we bought the Panerai boutique, we saw it was under-represented. We did a few pop-ups with pre-owned watches. They were a huge home run for us.”

Oliver Smith Omega Watches

Oliver Smith Omega Watches  Courtesy of Omega

The new boutique—which features custom furnishings by Bradford Woodworking that complement Aspen’s natural, alpine vibe—is focused on vintage timepieces from the likes of Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Panerai. In addition to the pre-owned watch selection, the showcases include estate jewelry and Oliver Smith-designed jewelry.

Oliver Smith Rolex Daytona

Oliver Smith Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500LN  Courtesy of Oliver Smith

Oliver Smith curates its pre-owned watch selection according to summer and winter themes (signaling the community’s two most important seasons). The theme of Summer 2020, “Iconic Sports Models,” encompasses sought-after pieces such as the Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5167, Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239 and a Panerai Marina Militare PAM 202A. It’s on through Labor Day.

Oliver Smith Boutique Interior

Oliver Smith Boutique Interior  Courtesy of Oliver Smith

The retailer has also found success doing auctions of pre-owned watches on Zoom, starting with a May 8 sale that featured 30 timepieces and 30 pieces of jewelry in which all but one watch sold.

“What’s come out of these Zoom auctions is that we have a lot of faith in Zoom and know it can work for us,” Elizabeth says.

For clients that cannot make it to Aspen this summer, or would prefer to engage with the Smiths over video, individual Zoom appointments are available.

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad