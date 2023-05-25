Jeweler Oliver Smith Just Launched Its First Men’s Jewelry Line: ‘It’s Time to Design for the Guy’

Oliver Smith has been making exceptional jewelry for over 40 years. What began as a small shop on Balboa Island in Newport Beach flourished when founder Smith relocated his namesake business to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1985. One of the brand’s latest expansions came in 2020 when it launched a second location in Aspen dedicated to vintage and pre-owned watches, marking a first for the retailer and the popular ski town. Today, Oliver Smith returns to its jewelry design roots as it expands its presence in Scottsdale with the opening of a second boutique and the launch of its first men’s jewelry collection.

The new 600-square-foot location in the heart of Arizona’s high-end shopping district, Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Crystal Court, will build on the brand’s Colorado concept offering a curated selection of pre-owned watches alongside Oliver Smith’s unique high-end jewelry designs. Here, Oliver Smith expands its jewelry offerings to include its first-ever men’s collection. “Men are getting more comfortable wearing jewelry as a form of self-expression and are returning to the classical style not just for dress-up but for every day,” Smith says. “It’s time to design for the guy.”

Oliver Smith Men’s Jewelry Line Oliver Smith

The all-new men’s line will feature a limited selection of unique pieces in a mix of metal and stones, from stackable eternity bands to bangles and necklaces, as well as more complicated creations like pins. Each piece is crafted from top-quality materials and fully embodies Oliver Smith’s signature style with a more masculine flair. “The collection is designed for men who want something that doesn’t shout, but whispers,” says Smith. “When men dress up, they want to wear pins now, which is exciting. Women haven’t worn pins for years. Guys are putting a pin on their lapel for a black-tie event or accessorizing a sport coat—that’s really new, so we will offer pins too.”

In addition to the launch of the entirely new men’s collection, the second Scottsdale outpost will include creations from Smith’s Cairn Collection of unique diamond jewelry pieces. While initially limited to just 20 pieces, Smith will expand the line to include bracelets and a collection of crosses that showcase a unique selection of stones gleaned from estate jewelry he buys, collects, and recycles. Smith will also use the new Arizona storefront to expand his Prism Collection of bold designs drawn from a mix of colored sapphires to include new rings and cluster earrings.

Oliver Smith Men’s Jewelry Line Oliver Smith

The new Oliver Smith Jeweler boutique will open in Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Crystal Court, located near fine-dining restaurants such as Nobu, Francines, and Ocean 44 with valet parking available right outside the store. For more information, please visit the Oliver Smith website.