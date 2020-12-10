Omega Adds 4 New Dress Watches to Its Elegant DeVille Prestige Collection

Omega’s dress watches often play second fiddle to its sporty Speedmaster and Seamaster models, but its DeVille line offers plenty of elegant options for those in the market for a more refined timepiece. You might even be surprised to learn that the collection, born in the early 60s, was, originally, part of the larger line of Seamasters. Models from that era were co-branded “Seamaster Deville”, but were subsequently spun off as just “DeVille” in 1967, and have become increasingly popular among vintage enthusiasts as a relatively affordable, but stylish, entry point for a starter collection. Intent on capitalizing on their timeless appeal, Omega just released four handsome new iterations with retro vibes that should peak the interest of clients looking for a more dapper piece of wrist candy to add to their vault.

Given the popularity of blue dials, the model that will likely be the must-have is the sun-brushed midnight-hued version in stainless steel on a black alligator strap. Its rich dial is contrasted with applied red-gold Roman numerals and hands. Plus, it is the only one of the new introductions to feature a power reserve indicator and small seconds counter and is priced at just $4,450.

But if you are bold enough to step it up a notch and appreciate a look more in line with the DeVille’s heyday, the PVD Moonshine Gold edition ($6,050) is a striking option. The dial is outfitted in Omega’s proprietary 18-karat gold alloy, which is slightly paler than traditional gold for a more subdued approach to the metal. It is subtly accented with six diamond hour markers, while the lugs and an interior portion of the bezel are done in stainless steel to soften the impact of the dial. Likewise, its brown leather strap brings the flash of gold down a notch for a look that’s a bit more Frank Sinatra, than say, Tony Soprano.

Omega avoided full-gold bracelets, but there are three two-tone pieces available. Two come in stainless steel and 18-karat red gold in white or silver dials, while a stainless steel and 18-karat yellow gold model sports a PVD green face (all $7,150).

All are equipped with the Co-Axial Calibre 2500, with the exception of the power-reserve model which is powered by the Co-Axial Calibre 2627, and come in a classic 39.5 mm sizing.