Omega Drops 7 New ‘Summer Blue’ Seamasters to Celebrate Its 75th Birthday

Omega is dressing up the Seamaster for its 75th anniversary.

The Swiss watchmaker has just unveiled a new collection to celebrate the storied timepiece’s big birthday. The lineup consists of seven models that show off the versatility that has made the Seamaster an icon and each features a bold Summer Blue dial and a commemorative caseback.

The Seamaster was launched in 1948 to coincide with Omega’s 100th anniversary. The watchmaker wanted to use the knowledge it had gained making watches for the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense to craft a model versatile enough for “town, sea or country.” More than seven decades later, the Seamaster has given rise to a full line that includes models that are strong enough to withstand the depths of the deep-sea diving and elegant enough to wear to a glitzy gala.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra World Timer Omega

The most stylish of the new Seamasters is the Aqua Terra World Timer. Its 43 mm stainless-steel case houses a complex, multi-part dial that features a relief of the continents surrounded by the blue ocean at its center. It’s the dressiest of the new models, but is still powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8938 and has a depth rating of 150 meters (492 feet). It starts at $9,900 and is available with either a stainless-steel bracelet or a blue rubber strap.

If you’re looking for something a little more utilitarian, there’s the Diver 300M. The 42 mm stainless-steel model, which is water-resistant up to 300 meters (984 feet), has stood out since its launch in 1993 thanks to a unique dive scale, skeleton hands and helium escape valve. This iteration is powered by an in-house Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8800 movement and features a blue wave-pattered ceramic dial and matching enamel dive scale. It’s priced at $5,900.

Omega Seamaster Ultra Deep Omega

For those who want to go down even further, there’s the record-setting Ultra Deep. The timepiece, which is water-resistant up to 6,000 meters (nearly 20,000 feet), has a 45.5 mm case and bracelet made from O-Megasteel and is powered by the brand’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8912 movement. It has the darkest dial in the lineup, which reveals the words “Omega Was Here” when passed under UV light. It’s available for $13,000.

If none of these catch your eye, there’s the sleek Aqua Terra (which starts at $6,400). It’s available in two sizes—38 mm, which comes with a stainless-steel bracelet, or 41 mm, which comes with a matching bracelet or blue rubber strap. Those looking for something a little more traditional can opt for the Seamaster 300 ($7,400) or the sportier Planet Ocean 600M ($7,400). Finally, serious divers will want to take a look at the 1200-meter-rated Ploprof ($14,300).

The 75th anniversary Omega Seamaster commemorative caseback Omega

Interested in adding one (or more) of the 75th-anniversary Seamasters to your collection? You’ll want to go to the Omega website and sign up for updates about availability for each model now. After all, this is definitely an assortment of dive watches that enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on.

