Omega Just Dropped a Stylish Trio of New World Timer Watches

Omega has built its reputation as a maker of rugged yet stylish sports watches, so it’s no surprise the new world timers in the Seamaster Aqua Terra line are much sportier looking than the average, often staid representations of the complication. Consider it perfect timing for the post-Covid era traveling frenzy. The new trio of watches also includes an ultra-lightweight titanium iteration, a metal that isn’t new to the watch industry but is enjoying a moment in the spotlight. Rolex, Roger Dubuis, Grand Seiko, Zenith, and Bulgari have all put titanium watches into production this year.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra World Timer in Steel Omega

The two steel versions come on a bracelet or green rubber strap with matching green dials, giving them a casual, summery feel that is more jaunty than the usual world timer. All three have scratch-resistant ceramic bezels (black for the titanium piece and green for the steel) and use Co-Axial chronometer caliber 8938 movements to power a 24-city world time function with a center dial that resembles a world map. Aside from the world map convention, other elements of the dial are fairly sporty, with large arrow-shaped markers coated with blue Super-LumiNova for visibility at night. The watches are sports-sized large, at 43mm, and water resistant to 150 meters.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra World Timer in Titanium Omega

The dial of the Aqua Terra titanium version renders the continents in black and gray on a titanium surface—which, like the others, is done with laser ablation—with the red London city colored by red varnish to highlight the location of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). For a touch of elegance, the hands and indexes come in 18-karat gold, while the dial is slightly domed to match the curvature of the earth. Its strap comes in black rubber with gray stitching, with an additional decorative link in titanium. The steel model retails for $10,200 on the strap and $10,400 on the bracelet, while the titanium model retails for $11,800. These are particularly attractive models that offer versatility in function and style while providing a more casual, tougher world timer for the more adventure-prone traveler.