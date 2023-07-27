Omega’s First Paris 2024 Olympics Watch Is Going for the Gold

Forgot an Olympic torch. Omega’s placing the heat on your wrist for next year’s games in Paris.

The Swiss watchmaker has been the official timekeeper for the historic sports event for 31 years. Now, it’s commemorating the Paris 2024 games with an all-new timepiece. Dubbed the Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” Special Edition, it features a 42 mm case crafted from stainless steel and its proprietary 18k Moonshine Gold. Its classic appeal is accented by a luminous gold bezel that features a laser-structured diving scale, which helps you calculate how much oxygen you have left in your tank. Flipping the piece over reveals the Olympic flame which symbolizes peace, friendship, and hope.

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” Special Edition Omega

The diver’s white ceramic dial is laser engraved and features a matte finish with polished waves in positive relief. On the date display at 6 o’clock, Omega uses the Paris 2024 typography to inscribe its numbers in black. You’ll also notice that the central seconds hand carries a small yet visible Paris 2024 emblem. All of the hour markers are crafted from diamond-polished 18k Moonshine Gold, an exclusive material first manufactured by the watchmaker in 2019, and topped with white Super-LumiNova. The watch’s facetted hands are finished with an 18k Moonshine Gold PVD treatment for a balanced effect that plays up Omega’s golden touch.

The Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 Special Edition runs on the Omega 8800 calibre. The movement includes a free silicon balance spring, which means the watch is capable of automatic winding in both directions. It’s water resistant to 300 meters and achieves a 55-hour power reserve. Additionally, the watch houses a certified master chronometer that is approved by METAS and resistant to magnetic fields, reaching 15,000 gauss for off-shore diving fun.

WATCH

The model’s caseback featuring an 18k Moonshine Gold medallion and Olympic text. Omega

On the caseback, you’ll find an inlaid 18k Moonshine Gold medallion that you’re free to perceive as your own Olympic reward. It features the Paris 2024 emblem, which is polished against a laser-ablated background. The stamped words “Paris 2024” lie below the medallion, as well as the iconic Olympic Rings in polished stainless steel. Each of those unique details pops atop a frosted plate. The diver watch comes with a stainless-steel bracelet, but you can swap it out for a quick-change rubber strap, available in blue, white, or red. There’s even a Paris 2024 Nato strap you can buy to make it the ultimate Olympic timepiece.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will start on July 26, 2024. But you can kickstart the countdown and buy the Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” Special Edition now for $8,700 at Omega.