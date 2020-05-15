Omega Just Released Two New Gold Versions of Its Moonwatch Online

An indisputable fact about the Omega Speedmaster? It’s got one of the watch industry’s most impressive cult followings. Known as the Moonwatch for its unforgettable July 1969 trip to the moon (c/o Neil Armstrong’s wrist), the model boasts a classic chronograph layout with a pleasing symmetry that lends it a sporty but stylish character beloved by horology fans worldwide.

An underappreciated but important detail about the Speedmaster is that 63 years after its introduction, it moves seamlessly between the masculine and feminine realms. In Omega’s 38 mm Speedmaster collection, now enriched with four new full 18-karat gold references (yet two models), the emphasis is on the latter.

The first model comes in a case of red-toned 18-karat Sedna gold set on a taupe-brown leather strap. Instead of featuring contrasting brown subdials, the silvery dial is bathed in a monochromatic shade the brand describes as “cappuccino,” accented by hands and indexes made of 18-karat Sedna gold.

The second model comes in 18-karat yellow gold on a green leather strap, with an opaline silvery dial complemented by 18-karat yellow gold and green varnished hands and 18-karat yellow gold arrowhead indexes.

Both models come with a choice of bezels: an aluminum bezel set with the Speedmaster’s signature tachymeter scale, or a dual bezel that features the tachymeter-set aluminum and an outer circle mounted with 90 full-cut diamonds.

The watches’ fetching looks are complemented by Omega’s trademark mechanical prowess: namely, the brand’s chronometer-certified Co-Axial Calibre 3330.

The model with the standard bezel retails for $15,600, while the icy version retails for $18,900. Both are now available for purchase on omegawatches.com.