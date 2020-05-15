Quantcast
// RR One

Omega Just Released Two New Gold Versions of Its Moonwatch Online

These 18-karat gold watches are small but exceptionally stylish.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmaster Courtesy of Omega

An indisputable fact about the Omega Speedmaster? It’s got one of the watch industry’s most impressive cult followings. Known as the Moonwatch for its unforgettable July 1969 trip to the moon (c/o Neil Armstrong’s wrist), the model boasts a classic chronograph layout with a pleasing symmetry that lends it a sporty but stylish character beloved by horology fans worldwide.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmasters

Omega 38 mm Speedmasters in 18-Karat Sedna gold and 18-karat yellow gold 

An underappreciated but important detail about the Speedmaster is that 63 years after its introduction, it moves seamlessly between the masculine and feminine realms. In Omega’s 38 mm Speedmaster collection, now enriched with four new full 18-karat gold references (yet two models), the emphasis is on the latter.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmaster

Omega 38 mm Speedmaster in 18-karat Sedna gold  Courtesy of Omega

The first model comes in a case of red-toned 18-karat Sedna gold set on a taupe-brown leather strap. Instead of featuring contrasting brown subdials, the silvery dial is bathed in a monochromatic shade the brand describes as “cappuccino,” accented by hands and indexes made of 18-karat Sedna gold.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmaster in 18-karat Yellow Gold

Omega 38 mm Speedmaster in 18-karat Yellow Gold  Courtesy of Omega

The second model comes in 18-karat yellow gold on a green leather strap, with an opaline silvery dial complemented by 18-karat yellow gold and green varnished hands and 18-karat yellow gold arrowhead indexes.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmaster Caseback

Omega 38 mm Speedmaster Caseback in 18-karat Sedna gold  Courtesy of Omega

Both models come with a choice of bezels: an aluminum bezel set with the Speedmaster’s signature tachymeter scale, or a dual bezel that features the tachymeter-set aluminum and an outer circle mounted with 90 full-cut diamonds.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmaster Dial

Omega 38 mm Speedmaster Dial  Courtesy of Omega

The watches’ fetching looks are complemented by Omega’s trademark mechanical prowess: namely, the brand’s chronometer-certified Co-Axial Calibre 3330.

Omega 38 mm Ladies Speedmaster

Omega 38 mm Speedmaster in 18-karat Sedna gold  Courtesy of Omega

The model with the standard bezel retails for $15,600, while the icy version retails for $18,900. Both are now available for purchase on omegawatches.com.

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad