Omega Teases 2 New Limited-Edition Seamasters for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Now that the 50th anniversary of the moon landing has come and gone, Omega, the watch brand closely associated with that historic milestone, can get on with promoting its other big affiliation: the Olympic Games.

The brand has served as official timekeeper of the games since 1932—and is set to return for the 29th time next summer in Tokyo, home to the 2020 Olympics.

To mark the occasion, Omega just unveiled two new Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition watches, the Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition and the Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra is equipped with the collection’s first ceramic dial, whose blue polished face is laser-engraved with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem. Housed in a 41 mm stainless steel case with a sapphire crystal caseback bearing a transferred version of the emblem, the model comes on a structured blue rubber strap and includes an additional stainless steel bracelet in its special presentation box.

“For the Seamaster Aqua Terra model, we were influenced by the captivating emblem of the event,” an Omega representative tells Robb Report. “The checkered design used for these Olympic Games is in the traditional Japanese colors of indigo and blue and was created to express a refined elegance and sophistication. Omega matched the same style of the emblem for its blue dial (the Aqua Terra’s first ceramic dial) and also used the emblem on the caseback.”

Limited to precisely 2,020 pieces, the model runs on the brand’s anti-magnetic Master Chronometer Calibre 8900, and retails for $6,300.

The 39.5 mm stainless steel Seamaster Planet Ocean model features a more explicit, though still subtle, connection to the 2020 Olympics’ host nation: On the white ceramic bezel ring, a diving scale features the number 20 filled with red liquid ceramic. In addition, the tip of the watch’s special lollipop central seconds hand features a varnished red dot, an homage to the Japanese flag that pops vividly against the backdrop of the polished white ceramic dial.

“For the Planet Ocean model, Omega wanted to pay tribute to the dynamic host country of Japan,” says the rep. “Its iconic national flag offered the perfect design platform.”

Also limited to 2,020 models and completed with a sapphire crystal caseback boasting a transferred Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem, the Planet Ocean edition is powered by the Master Chronometer Calibre 8800. It comes on a white leather strap and includes a stainless steel bracelet and additional NATO strap in its presentation box. The retail price is $7,450.