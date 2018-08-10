Omega Unveils Its 2018 Ryder Cup Timepiece at the PGA Championship

Ahead of the Ryder Cup biennial men’s golf tournament in Paris at the end of September, Omega unveiled a new Seamaster Aqua Terra Ryder Cup timepiece ($5,950). Omega’s president, Raynald Aeschlimann, debuted the new watch at the 100th PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Omega serves as the official timekeeper of the Ryder Cup every time it is played in America, and while it’s being held on European soil this fall, the brand still outfits the U.S. Ryder Cup team in its timepieces.

The 41 mm Ryder Cup watch features a stainless-steel case and a silvery opaline dial with horizontal stripes and a date window at six o’clock. The hour and minute hands and indexes are blued with white Super-LumiNova, while the Omega logo and central seconds hand come in 18-karat gold. Small touches of red can be found on the quarter numbers of the minute track and the Seamaster script on the dial. Inside, the Caliber 8900 powers the timepiece and is visible through the caseback, which is coated with a Ryder Cup logo in 24-karat gold. First introduced in 2015 in the Omega Globemaster, this caliber was the first of Omega’s movements to receive the new master chronometer certification from METAS (the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology). The watch comes on a blue rubber strap held in place by 18-karat-gold links and comes with an additional stainless-steel bracelet, a changing tool, and a customized Ryder Cup pouch.

For 2016’s edition of the Ryder Cup timepiece, Omega included nearly all the same design touches save for the very different dial treatments and different calibers. To celebrate that year’s tournament, which took place on American soil at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., Omega gave its 41.5 mm Ryder Cup timepiece ($7,350) a dial surface that mimicked the grooves of a golf ball and featured the Omega Master Co-Axial caliber 8500. That watch ultimately commemorated America’s win, when they took home the cup after three consecutive wins from Europe.

Currently, American golfers Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, are the top two golfers in the entire world. So there could be a good chance this year’s Ryder Cup timepiece will be commemorating another big win for the U.S.