Omega’s Updated Seamaster Planet Ocean Diver Watch Is Built for Serious Underwater Adventures

Why mess with a good thing? If you’re Omega, it’s because you can make it even better. Say hello to the new Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M.

Originally launched in 2005 and updated especially for 2020, the elegant diving watch comes in two iterations: the chronometer and the chronograph. Both feature the model’s signature orange ceramic bezel (but in a more muted shade than found on 2019’s version) fixed to a brushed stainless steel case. Ceramicized dials are forged from titanium as a nod to the house’s history of diving watches and made all the easier to read by striking rhodium-plated hands and small date windows.

Powered by in-house, self-winding movements, both editions have crystal case backs for an intimate look at the intricate inner workings. The functional designs are water-resistant to 600 meters (2,000 feet) with scratch-resistant crystal domes, anti-magnetic properties and 60 hours of power reserve––all features of critical importance for serious divers. The 43.5 mm chronometer has an integrated steel bracelet while the 45.5mm chronograph comes with a five-striped NATO strap.

This release comes at a unprecedented time for the watch industry as it––and the luxury sector as whole—reels from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cancellation of this year’s Baselworld started off as an unfortunate casualty of the circumstances before nearly every major watch player permanently pulled out of the event. Omega, which is part of Swatch Group, appears to have been ahead of the curve as it ceased participating in the industry fair in 2018. Baselworld is widely considered the most prestigious showcase in the business, but Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek expressed disagreement with event management over a lack of innovation. Swatch’s watch brands withdrew shortly thereafter.

The Omega Seamster Planet Ocean 600M chronometer is available on the brand’s website for $6,500 where the chronograph is also available for $8,000.