Omega Unveils Two New Trésor Models That Support Efforts to Prevent Blindness

While the Speedmaster and Seamaster get all the attention, don’t overlook Omega’s De Ville collection, a range of classic, slim timepieces that warrant a place in watchmaking history: In 1999, the De Ville became the first serially produced wristwatch to feature Omega’s Co-Axial Escapement, which the brand acquired in 1993 from watchmaking legend George Daniels, through its parent company, the Swatch Group.

That legacy of technological prowess encased in an elegant wristwatch design is evident in two new Trésor models Omega just added to the De Ville lineup. Both watches come in 40 mm stainless steel cases with domed gradient blue dials, polished hands and applied domed indexes in 18k white gold. One features a polished bezel, while the other has a bezel set with diamonds.

Besides their refined good looks, the models stand out for the charming teddy bear — in the same color of light blue as the varnished seconds hand — that replaces the number 8 on the date indicator at the bottom of the dial. The bear, which is meant to conjure the plush toys given to children undergoing eye surgery, is a symbol of Omega’s 9-year-old partnership with Orbis International, a nonprofit dedicated to helping fight avoidable blindness. The organization operates sight-saving programs in 19 countries worldwide and is famed for its Flying Eye Hospital, a former cargo plane converted into a state-of-the-art teaching facility complete with operating room, classroom and recovery room.

Purchasing one of the new Trésor models raises money to assist Orbis in its global eye care mission.

The pieces are equipped with Omega’s Calibre 8511, with 18-karat red gold balance bridge and come on blue leather straps with polished buckles. Each carries a certificate of authenticity and a 5-year warranty, and is presented in a special box with a teddy bear key holder.

The version with the polished bezel retails for $6,500 and the version with the diamond-set bezel retails for $11,800.