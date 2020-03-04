The Dials on Omega’s New Seamaster Aqua Terra Watches Were Inspired by the Decks of Luxury Sailboats

Since its debut in 2002, Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra collection has epitomized the Platonic ideal of a casual sports watch: Legible, stylish and robust, the model is tough enough to take a knocking without sacrificing its suave good looks.

The Aqua Terra’s enduring popularity helps explain why Omega continues to revisit the line—as with the two newest versions to emerge from the collection featuring sun-brushed dials with a horizontal “teak pattern” in blue and green inspired by the wooden decks of luxury sailboats.

The blue dial version comes in a 38 mm stainless steel case, while the green dial version comes in a 41 mm stainless steel case. Beyond these surface details, however, the models are identical.

They each have a date window at 6 o’clock and rhodium-plated hands and indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova. Beneath their domed scratch‑resistant sapphire crystal lies Calibre 8900, Omega’s self-winding movement with Co-Axial escapement, a Master Chronometer, certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) and resistant to magnetic fields reaching 15,000 gauss. Likewise, each model boasts water resistance to 150 meters (500 feet) and 55 hours of power reserve.

The new dial versions are available on a steel bracelet for $5,700 or on a matching colored leather strap for $5,400.

It’s been a busy few months for Omega. In December, the brand marked the 25th anniversary of its partnership with the James Bond film series with the debut of the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, timed to coincide with the release of the trailer for the latest Bond flick, No Time to Die, in theaters next month.

In January, Omega unveiled a steel version of its Speedmaster Moonwatch with the 321 Caliber—a column-wheel-controlled, lateral-clutch chronograph that was the first movement used in the Speedmaster upon its introduction in 1957—and a new look for its Constellation Gents’ line.