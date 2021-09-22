Panerai Unveils Its First-Ever Skeletonized Automatic Movement in a New Collab With Brabus

Italian watchmaker Panerai and German aftermarket tuner, Brabus are teaming up for nautical new releases.

On Wednesday, the duo unveiled a collaborative timepiece, the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition, at the Monaco Yacht Show. The watch is the first product from their new partnership, which is expected to produce more exclusive marine products. The watch was inspired by Brabus’s Shadow Black Ops series of dayboats. It uses Brabus’s signature gunmetal gray, black and red colors, and its 47 mm case is made from Panerai’s Carbotech composite material, which gives it a matte appearance.

The watch features Panerai’s first-ever skeletonized automatic movement, which took three years to develop. One of its features is a new patented polarized date window, which allows the current date to appear within its aperture without the rest of the date wheel being visible in the movement.

The Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition runs on Panerai’s P.4001/s movement which uses a high-density tungsten motor-rotor, as well as two mainspring barrels and offers up to 72 hours of power reserve. (Its striking Super-LumiNova filled indicator can easily be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback.) Meanwhile, a hacking seconds feature with a seconds reset function allows you to easily synchronize the time. It’s water-resistant to 300 m, and collectors will find the unidirectional rotating bezel useful for dive timing.

As with all Panerai Submersibles, the dial includes a small seconds display. However, the Brabus Black Ops Edition infuses that display with an AM/PM indicator. The piece is also one of just two in the series that features a GMT function. Lastly, the timepiece comes equipped with Glucydur balance for stabilization in various temperatures, as well as a KIF Parechoc anti-shock device that’ll protect the movement from any drops or hard impacts.

“When put side by side, the similarities in regard to design language and overall character of the Panerai Submersible and the Brabus Marine line of dayboats are obvious and striking,” Brabus CEO and owner Constantin Buschmann said in a statement. “Both are made to be functional and stylish tools for life in the marine environment and therefore this combination just makes sense.”

If you’d like to sport the timepiece—on land or at sea—the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition is available in a limited edition of 100 examples for $55,000 each. Visit Panerai.com to make an appointment with an associate for more details.