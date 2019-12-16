Panerai Just Dropped Two New Watches—and a Pretty Exciting Digital Warranty Program

Panerai just added two new 18-karat gold Luminor Due models to its collection—and is ushering in a new extended warranty program that will provide owners of these and other Panerai timepieces with a digital platform to connect with the brand regarding after-sales service issues.

Conceived and built by the Laboratorio di Idee, Panerai’s research and development division, the Pam.Guard warranty program is being positioned as “an expansive care program developed to promote deep engagement with the Panerai world.”

In practical terms, it offers owners of Panerai watches with a digital, personalized, interactive portal designed to promote a sense of belonging to the Panerai community. To enroll in the program, Panerai owners must create a personal profile on the dedicated site; once the profile is activated, they’ll be able to register their watches online.

“The Panerai care program was driven by the idea to provide our customers an interactive journey within the universe of the brand and create a highly customized service interface,” says CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué. “Going beyond the concept of ‘conventional’ care program, Pam.Guard will provide great protection with the international warranty extended up to eight years, access to personalized services such as information on Panerai watches, tips on how to take care of it and other membership advantages such as personalized newsletters.”

For participants in the program, the Swiss brand is upping its international limited warranty program, from two years to eight years. Eligibility will be restricted to watches purchased within the past two years.

Clearly, the brand’s two newest Luminor Due watches qualify.

Both 42 mm models are fashioned from Goldtech, a proprietary 18-karat gold alloy laced with platinum and a high percentage of copper. The automatic models differ from each other in one regard: PAM 01041 has a black dial with a satiné soleil finish while PAM 01042 has a white dial with luminous printed Arabic numerals.

They each run on the new P.900 Calibre, a 4.2 mm movement that counts among Panerai’s thinnest. Developed and assembled at the brand’s manufacture in Neuchatel, Switzerland, it features a date and small seconds display, and has a power reserve of three days.

The Luminor Due models, which come on interchangeable alligator leather straps equipped with the Quick Release system and a Goldtech clasp buckle, each retail for $19,900.