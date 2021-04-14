Panerai’s New Line of Chronograph Watches Now Includes a Luxe Gold-Case Model

Panerai introduced a raft of new chronographs on April 7, the first day of the virtual Watches and Wonders Geneva fair, but the brand didn’t reveal everything. Today, the first day of Watches and Wonders Shanghai, an in-person event that runs through April 18, Panerai presented the Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte (PAM1111), a precious endnote to the slate of new Luminor Chrono models unveiled last week.

The model’s 44 mm case is fashioned from brushed Goldtech, a proprietary rose gold alloy containing high percentages of copper and platinum, which lend it a slightly more saturated color than typical 18-karat pink gold models as well as heightened resistance to oxidation. It contrasts beautifully with the deep blue dial, which features satiné soleil finishing, Arabic numerals and indexes with white Super-LumiNova with green luminescence.

As with all the new Luminor Chronos, this piece features the chronograph pushers on the left side of the case, to balance the Luminor’s signature crown-protecting bridge on the right.

Equipped with the P.9200 automatic movement — boasting 42 hours of power reserve and about 50 meters of water resistance — the watch comes on a deep blue alligator leather strap fitted with a Goldtech buckle. A second strap, in deep blue rubber, comes with the piece, along with a tiny screwdriver to make the switch.

The introduction of the Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte, which retails for $22,500, caps a busy week for the brand, which used the occasion of Watches and Wonders Geneva to present a bold eco-friendly strategy centered on the Submersible eLAB-ID, a concept watch fashioned almost entirely from recycled materials, including EcoTitanium on its case, recycled Super-LumiNova on its dial and hands and recycled silicon on its movement escapement.

“Close to 100% of recyclability — if we want to be precise, 98.62% of the total weight of the Submersible e-LAB-ID comes from components integrating a high rate of recycled components,” said chief executive Jean-Marc Pontroué on a video highlighting the 2021 novelties. “The packaging, the dials, the case, the strap, the luminosity, thanks to recycled Super-LumiNova, are included in this new concept.”