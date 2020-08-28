Panerai Just Dropped Two New Seafaring Watches, but One Is Only Available Online

Panerai is betting on e-comm and its involvement in the upcoming America’s Cup race next year. The Italian watchmaker, known for its seafaring timepieces with roots as a supplier of time instruments to the Italian Navy, just released a new Submersible watch available only online this fall—pivoting to focus on home bound consumers. In May, the company also released a trio of Luminor models as a digital exclusive. The Luna Rossa model, named after the Panerai-sponsored team set to compete in one of the world’s most high-octane yachting races, will be available early next year to coincide with the big event.

The first of the watches is the blue-toned Submersible Azzuro (above left). The professional-grade diving watch features a 42 mm steel rectangular case with a satin finish. This is topped with a unidirectional rotating bezel which features a blue ceramic disc. The case houses a classic, minimalist dial with a date window at 3 o’clock and a smaller seconds dial at 9 o’clock. The mechanical watch is powered by the Panerai’s proprietary Caliber P.900 movement, a three-day power reserve and is water up to 300 meters, which is likely significantly deeper than you’d ever dive.

Next up is the Luminor Luna Rossa GMT, the latest collaboration between Panerai and the Luna Rossa sailing team. The Luminor normally sports a blacked-out aesthetic, but this exclusive variant, timed to coincide with next year’s America’s Cup race, adds some red accents to give the watch some vibrancy. Its 42mm matte case is topped with a Carbotech bezel, and houses a Scafotech dial—a sustainable material made from the hull and hydrofoils of the team’s yacht. It features Arabic numerals, Super-LumiNova indices, a date window at 3 o’clock, a smaller seconds dial at 9 o’clock and a red-tipped hand to note the time in another time zone. The mechanical watch is powered by the brand’s Cali Caliber P.9010 movement, offering a three-day power reserve, and water resistance up to 100 meters.

The Submersible Azzuro, which will be limited to a run of just 500, will go on sale exclusively through the brand’s website for $9,800. Meanwhile, the Luminor Luna Rossa GMT costs $10,800 and is limited to 250 examples, and will available from authorized retailers in early 2021.