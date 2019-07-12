Another Way to Go Green: Panerai’s Newest Radomir Watches Honor Its Military Heritage in Color

While the four new models in Panerai’s 1940s-inspired Radiomir collection are not likely to ever see battle, the brand has outfitted them with matte green dials with a distinctly militaristic aesthetic in a nod to its heritage as a WWII-era supplier to the Royal Italian Navy.

Built at the Panerai Manufacture in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, the pieces hark back to a time when the brand was used by the frogman commandos of the Italian Navy’s First Submarine Group Command, elite military divers who required accurate timekeepers to detonate bombs and synchronize daring underwater missions. The monochrome shade of green chosen for the dials belongs to a long tradition of using green on uniforms and gear, in order to stay camouflaged on the battlefield.

Panerai introduced the first 10 prototypes of the model that would become the Radiomir in 1936. To this day, the watch retains its signature characteristics: a large, cushion-shaped case; integrated lugs; and luminescent numerals and indices.

The four newest additions to the series include an automatic three-hand model in a 45 mm polished steel case (PAM00995, $11,200), a GMT model in a 45 mm polished steel case (PAM00998, $12,000), a GMT power reserve model in a 45 mm polished steel case (PAM00999, $12,200), and a hand-wound three-hand model in a 48 mm black sandblasted ceramic case (PAM00997, $13,300).

Each of the three automatic movements is equipped with a bi-directional off-centered micro-rotor in tungsten alloy and comes with three days of power reserve. The 48 mm wristwatch with the hand-wound mechanical movement runs on a P.3000 calibre indicating hours, minutes and small seconds.

All the models are water-resistant to 10 bar (a depth of about 100 meters), are delivered in a box of satin-finished green cherry wood, and come with the original strap as well as a spare (beige for the steel versions and black for the ceramic version).