Panerai Unveils 4 New Moon Phase Editions of Its Luminor Due Watch for Women

Panerai’s colossal watch designs are often sported by Hollywood’s most muscle-bound men, including Sylvester Stallone and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since 2016, however, the brand’s Luminor Due collection has offered watches in thin case designs more suitable for women collectors. Now the Swiss watchmaker has given the watch a lunar twist, and it comes in four new editions.

Dubbed the Luminor Due Luna, the timepiece is housed in 38 mm cases with small seconds and moon phase displays. References PAM01179, PAM01180 and PAM01301 are set in a polished steel bezel with sun-brushed dials. Reference PAM01181, meanwhile, features an all-gold Panerai Goldtech case that houses a mother of pearl dial.

From left to right: Luminor Due Luna Goldtech (ref. PAM01181) and Luminor Due Luna (ref. PAM01301) Panerai

The moon phase, of course, is the centerpiece of the series—literally and figuratively—starting with the placement of the Italian term “Luna,” meaning moon, at the low center of each dial. The complication sits at three o’clock with a rotating disc featuring a 24-carat gold moon. The cosmic detail is set against a starry midnight sky in all four versions of the watch.

Like previous series models—PAM01248 and PAM01247—the new Luminor Due Luna watches run on the Swiss watchmaker’s P.900 calibre. The automatic movement functions at 28,800 vph and has an impressive three-day power reserve. It also has an Incablock anti-shock device that protects wheel pivots when your watch experiences shock. Even though three of the new watches come with solid backsides, you’ll be able to view the calibre through the Goldtech edition’s see-through caseback.

From left to right: Luminor Due Luna (ref. PAM01180) and Luminor Due Luna (ref. PAM01179) Panerai

To usher in the new timepieces, Panerai is also releasing two bold new straps. Soon to be available in dark pink and blue, shiny alligator straps—attached to models PAM01179, PAM01180 and PAM01181—offer a striking alternative to the line’s existing strap options of red and black (which, of course, can still be worn with your new Luminor Due Luna piece). If you prefer a more cohesive, streamlined look, model PAM01301 comes with a matching steel bracelet.

At the time of writing, a release date for the Luminor Due Luna models was unavailable. But references PAM1179 and PAM1180 are slated to retail for $9,300 each. Reference PAM1301, with the matching steel bracelet, will sell for $10,100. The Goldtech iteration with the mother of pearl dial, meanwhile, will be sold at $20,600 a pop. Visit Panerai.com to keep the pieces on your radar.