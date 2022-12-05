Parmigiani Just Revealed the First of 5 Unique New Minute Repeaters

Parmigiani Fleurier is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its founder’s birthday this year.

To honor Michel Parmigiani’s latest trip around the sun, the brand has introduced La Rosa Celeste, the first in a series of five unique minute repeaters from its new Les Roses Carrées collection. Last year, the Swiss watchmaker rang in its 25th anniversary with the launch of two very special offerings: the sporty Tonda PF line and a one-of-a-kind extraordinary timepiece, La Rose Carrée pocket watch. The latter inspired this latest stunning set from the company.

La Rosa Celeste carries all the hallmarks of La Rose Carrée pocket watch but with a higher level of wearability and simplicity. It features a modern 42 mm white-gold case that, along with the bezel, lugs and caseband, has been hand-engraved with the “La Rose Carrée” motif. Further echoing the original timepiece, the new model showcases a chiseled dial as well as a hunter’s caseback, both of which are covered with grand feu enamel in blue, Michel’s favorite color. Within this incredibly intricate process, the enameler applies the same shade to the dial and hunter’s caseback, striving for an identical level of nuance and play of light on both surfaces. The striking color scheme continues to the blue, hand-sewn alligator leather strap.

La Rosa Celeste. Parmigiani Fleurier

The design of La Rosa Celeste is not only aesthetic but also highly functional. It was specifically crafted to optimize the sound of the watch’s impressive movement. Housed within this exceptional structure is the caliber PF355, a manually wound minute repeater with cathedral gongs. This movement is suspended in the case, and the heel of the gongs is physically connected to the case by a double screwing. This unique structure helps increase both the acoustic quality and the range of the sound.

The La Rose Celeste is a piece uniquely reserved for one lucky collector. The price has yet to be released, but you can learn more about La Rosa Celeste and the full Les Roses Carrées series by visiting the Parmigiani Fleurier website—where you can even listen to the gorgeous chimes of the model’s minute repeater.