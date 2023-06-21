Parmigiani Fleurier Just Added Two New Sports Watches to Its Tonda PF Line

In the fall of 2021, Parmigiani Fleurier debuted its Tonda PF collection and established a fresh new design language. The line (and language) has continued to evolve with each new release. Today, the watchmaker has unveiled two new decidedly sporty models: the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph and Tonda PF Sport Automatic.

As you might expect, the newcomers build upon Parmigiani’s pioneering Tonda GT sports watch.

“The GT is the predecessor,” shares Guido Terreni, CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier, “but we wanted the next sport model to be more consistent in the style that we decided to do with Tonda PF. The Tonda GT has the big date window at twelve o’clock, which was an impediment to convey the PF logo that’s emblematic of the brand. So, we decided to redesign the GT, keeping the sportiness while adding the refinement of the Tonda PF.”

Tonda PF Sport Automatic in rose gold Parmigiani Fleurier

The two newbies feature a range of subtle yet significant updates. Take the bezel, for instance. With the Tonda PF Sport watches, the knurled bezel features fewer incisions than the bezel of the regular Tonda PF timepieces. This creates a bolder play of light and reflection that enhances the sportier character.

“The look of the watch had to be sporty while keeping the maximum elegance possible,” adds Terreni. “We also worked on the upgrade of the movement because they’re all integrated movements, not modular movements. We really added the maximum that you can in terms of the performance point of view of the mechanism while keeping that purity of aesthetics. This gives you a hedonistic sport watch—a watch for the weekend, for leisure, for pleasure.”

Tonda PF Sport Chronograph in rose gold Parmigiani Fleurier

Inside the 42 mm chronograph is the COSC-certified caliber PF070. This high-frequency in-house movement sports an integrated column wheel chronograph with a vertical clutch. Alternatively, the slightly smaller 41 mm time-only model is equipped with the caliber PF770. Both watches are fitted with a Cordura-treated rubber strap that mimics the hand-guilloche “triangular nail” pattern on the dial.

“When you see a rubber strap, it’s usually made from a mold using an injection of rubber and that’s it,” explains Terreni, “and when you put that on your wrist, you’re not really having a luxury experience—it’s something that’s practical, comfortable but most rubber straps are missing a level of sophistication. So we decided to design a rubber bracelet in the way a luxury bracelet is usually built with three parts sewn together, all rubber. The technique is quite interesting to observe because this kind of construction is usually not done with rubber. Then you have an insert that allows it to attach between the lugs in a perfect way so it gives you continuity of the body of the case.”

Tonda PF Sport Automatic in stainless steel Parmigiani Fleurier

Both Tonda PF Sport models are available starting today. The chronograph will set you back $29,000 for stainless steel or $50,200 for rose gold, while the automatic costs $21,300 for stainless steel and $38,200 for rose gold.