Amid Lockdown, Patek Philippe Breaks With Tradition to Let Authorized Retailers Sell Its Watches Online

Never has an “Add to Bag” button brought about such excitement.

Patek Philippe, a Swiss watchmaker that prides itself on selling timepieces in person, has segued into the online shopping space. That’s right, you can buy your next Patek wristwatch without ever leaving home.

The move comes as the luxury watch purveyor was forced to temporarily shutter operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To counter the impact of the virus on sales, the watchmaker has granted authorized dealers, such as London Jewelers and Hamilton Jewelers, the rare opportunity to sell its coveted wrist candy online.

In a statement provided to Professional Watches, Patek Philippe said the decision was made specifically to assist its retailers in moving existing stock.

“During this extremely difficult time, an exceptional decision has been taken to allow authorized retailers to sell Patek Philippe watches online that they have in stock, while their showrooms are closed,” Patek Philippe told Professional Watches. “This is only for a temporary period to help Patek Philippe authorized retailers that are closed due to the Covid-19 situation.”

Since Patek Philippe’s manufacturing facility is closed until further notice, and there are no timepieces for sale on its website, online shoppers are limited to stock retailers already have on hand.

Still, we’ve managed to find 44 separate models at London Jewelers—the highlights being a rose gold Complications ($91,516) and a blue Complications World Time Chronograph ($75,299). Plus, a further 17 models at Hamilton Jewelers, including a rose gold Twenty-Four which is priced at $45,361. The best part? All timepieces can be shipped priority if you’re just dying to flex to your friends on Zoom.

Considering most of us will be in quarantine for the days and weeks to come, let’s hope more boutique brands start to adopt digital-friendly practices. Virtual retail therapy has never been more necessary.