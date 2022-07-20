Patek Philippe Is Coming to Boston’s ‘Luxury Row’ Before the End of the Year

Patek Philippe’s presence in the US is expanding. Hot on the heels of opening its second standalone boutique in the US, in Miami’s Design District, the brand is set to occupy a significant space in a new Long’s Jewelers showroom opening later this year in Boston.

The store, at 7 Newbury Street on Boston’s Luxury Row, will occupy 4,600 square feet of retail space on two levels, with Patek on the first floor. The new store incorporates individual areas designed by each of the brands Long’s carries, in a comfortable, open environment. There is also a rooftop terrace, along with suites for private viewings. It is located directly across the street from the Long’s Rolex boutique.

“We are delighted to begin a new partnership with Long’s Jewelers and expand Patek Philippe’s presence on Boston’s Newbury Street,” says Lisa Jones, president of Patek Philippe USA. “Boston has always been an important market for timepieces, and we are confident in Long’s ability to represent Patek Philippe at the highest level, while providing an exemplary and personalized customer experience to local clientele. We look forward to inviting customers to explore our fine Swiss mechanical timepieces through the knowledge and passion of Long’s Jewelers.”

WATCH

As Patek Philippe president Thierry Stern remarked to Robb Report when the brand’s Miami store opened, “Many brands have been shutting down their retailers to open their own boutiques. This is not our strategy. I will always work with the retailers. They’re the professionals. They know the clients, they have the finest places. As long as they are working with us in an honest way, why should I start to invest everywhere with my own boutiques? I’m a watchmaker. I’m not a retailer. What I like to do is to fabricate and design the watches, and I would like to leave the rest to our retail partners.” That said, he also reminded us that Patek is only making about 65,000 watches a year, so inventory is carefully allocated among its retail partners.

Long’s is a family-owned heritage brand, and this new space marks its seventh store in New England. The company was founded in 1878, when Thomas Long, a Massachusetts native, opened his jewelry business in Boston. Today, it is a proud member of the American Gem Society, Jewelers of America and Jewelers for Children. It is the official award supplier of the Boston Marathon and an avid supporter of local charities including the Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund.

“Long’s Jewelers is proud to partner with the world’s most remarkable and respected watchmaker to bring both an unmatched array of stellar products and a uniquely immersive shopping environment to Boston,” says Craig Rottenberg, president of Long’s Jewelers. “Both Long’s and Patek Philippe are family-owned companies with deep historical roots, and are known for upholding traditions of excellence, innovation and unparalleled customer service,” he says.