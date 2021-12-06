Patek Philippe Just Dropped a Nautilus With a Tiffany-Blue Dial

Patek Philippe is closing out 2021 with a bright blue bang.

The Swiss watchmaker just dropped a new Nautilus Ref. 5711, which will be the last of the coveted model that was discontinued earlier this year, with a dial in Tiffany & Co.’s signature blue. The piece is limited to just 170 pieces at $52,635, so you will have to act fast to get one of these very collectible models. They will be available exclusively at Tiffany boutiques that carry Patek Philippe, in New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. But if you can’t get your hands on one at retail—and rest assured, you will have to have an extensive buying history with the brands to do so—there will be an opportunity to snag one at a Phillips auction on December 11, when one of the watches will be available to bid on. Proceeds from the sale will benefit The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization.

This last Ref. 5711 celebrates a partnership between the watchmaker and jeweler that dates back 170 years. The companies were founded within two years of each other, Tiffany & Co. in 1837 and Patek Philippe in 1839. In 1851 they forged a partnership that would see Tiffany become the first official Patek Philippe retailer in the United States. The Genevan watchmaker has also created several special limited editions for the American jeweler dating back to the beginning of the 21st century and, to date, Tiffany is the only retailer in the world to be featured on a Patek dial. These Tiffany & Co.-signed models have been increasingly coveted by collectors. A 2016 navy blue-dial Ref. 5711 signed by the jeweler sold at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction for $150,000 in 2019.

WATCH

The latest version is not only signed by both Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co., but is also marked with “170th Anniversary 1851-2021 Tiffany & Co. – Patek Philippe” on the sapphire-crystal caseback. It houses the self-winding caliber 26-330 SC and is mounted on an integrated steel bracelet with satin-finished and polished links that are hand-applied in a process that takes 55 steps.