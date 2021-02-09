Patek Philippe Drops Three New Women’s Models for Its Twenty~4 Line

By now if you don’t have a Valentine’s Day present in pocket, you are probably out of luck. Few women, however, would complain about an IOU for a Patek Philippe in case you want to wow your loved one after the fact. The Swiss watchmaker just added new ladies’ timepieces to its recently revamped Twenty~4 collection. Three versions have been introduced to the lineup including a chocolate-brown sunburst dial set in 18-karat rose gold rectangular “manchette” case ($44,947) and two round-case versions in an olive-green sunburst dial set in steel ($27,796) and a rose-gold sunburst dial set in 18-karat rose gold ($48,495).

When the Twenty~4 collection first debuted in 1999, it was Patek Philippe’s first line exclusively for women. Back then, the models came exclusively in rectangular cases with quartz movements. But in 2018, when the company decided to re-focus on its female clientele, the round-cased Twenty~4 Automatic was born as an answer to women calling for more serious mechanical movements.

Nevertheless, as you’ll have seen, even the quartz 18-karat gold Ref. 4910 will set you back nearly $45K. Last year, Patek elevated the manchette dial of this model, bestowing it with the same applied Arabic numerals as the Automatic. The Ref. 4910 is further accentuated with two vertical rows of seventeen Top Wesselton Pure diamonds. Its hour markers and baton-style hands are set in rose gold with a luminescent coating, while its bracelet has been hand-polished. Consider it a testament to Patek’s gold standard, which is applied even to its watches with the least complex movement.

As for the two new round-shaped Automatic models, they are both equipped with the caliber 324 S C self-winding movement, visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. The steel model comes with 18-karat white-gold applied Arabic numerals and hands with a luminescent coating, as well as an 18-karat white-gold frame highlighting the date window. It comes topped off with 160 white diamonds set in two staggered rows on the bezel. The polished bracelet also features the company’s new patented fold-over clasp that is secured by a total of four independent catches—perhaps the most important feature as you don’t want your Patek slipping off your wrist. The rose-gold version features the same security system and diamond-encrusted bezel layout, while its Arabic numerals and hands come in 18-karat rose gold to match its bracelet and case.

While steel is still the crush of the men’s market, gold continues to be the rage for women in both jewelry and watches. The Ref. 7300/1200R Automatic rose-gold model is likely to be the must-have model for those fortunate to don a Twenty~4 as an every day wear.