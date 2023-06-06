Super Bowl Champs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Don Rolex President Watches to Meet President Biden

Meeting the leader of the free world is a special occasion, and it looks like Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce wore timepieces appropriate for the occasion.

During the team’s post-Super Bowl visit to the White House on Monday, both players wore Rolex President watches while meeting President Biden. Mahomes sported the platinum version of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 mm, while his tight end Kelce wore the yellow gold variation.

The President is known for its signature fluted bezel, a day window at 12 O’clock, and, of course, a “President” bracelet made of semi-circular three-piece links. It was created in 1956 for the launch of the watchmaker’s Oyster Perpetual Day-Date.

The two Rolexes can be seen during Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to The White House. Getty Images

Not to be upstaged by his timepiece, Kelce offered up a moment of levity during the ceremony. When Biden moved away from the podium to set aside the commemorative Chiefs jersey he received during the event, the tight end approached the president’s mic as if to address the audience. Mahomes quickly pulled him back to the rest of the group before he caused a ruckus.

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House….



Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

During his speech on the South Lawn, Biden lauded the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent,” Associated Press reported. The president also took note of the team’s charitable causes off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference.”

Biden also acknowledged that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, the team the Chiefs beat to win the Super Bowl. “I married a Philly girl—that explains a lot, doesn’t it?” he joked. “Fortunately, she is overseas right now in the Middle East. She’s a rabid Eagles fan, and the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night.”

For his part, Mahomes is no stranger to Rolex Day-Dates. Indeed, right after his Super Bowl win, the All-Pro celebrated in style, rocking a Richards Bespoke blue-plaid suit with a matching ice-blue Rolex Oyster Perpetual 40 in platinum. The timepiece, which retails for just under $67,000, was of the Crown’s notable new watches of 2022.