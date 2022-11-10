This Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar May Be One-of-a-Kind. It Could Fetch $800,000 at Auction.

Rounding out its fall auction season, Phillips will host The New York Watch Auction: Seven on December 10 and 11. The sale will feature nearly 180 rare and important timepieces as well as the TimeForArt charity auction with exceptional watches from 17 big names, including the very first example of the Urwerk UR-102 “Reloaded.”

The New York Auction: Seven will showcase a number of important lots from George Daniels, F.P. Hourne, Omega and Cartier. Among them will be one of only 35 examples of a George Daniels Anniversary Watch in yellow gold, an early F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain numbered 038/99T, an extraordinary vintage Omega Speedmaster originally issued to NASA and a Cartier London Crash. Still, the most exciting lot set to debut next month is the only known example of a Patek Philippe Ref. 2499 with a dial double signed by the American retailer Howes.

George Daniels 35th Anniversary Watch Phillips

The Patek Philippe Ref. 2499, retailed by Howes is in excellent condition for an example of a Ref. 2499 but particularly for this rare variation. According to Phillips, the watch first surfaced at an auction more than two decades ago and has since resided in an important American collection. With the double-signed dial by Howes, this is one of the rarest examples of a Ref. 2499 to be offered. In addition, the American import mark “HOX” on the inside of the caseback as well as the “18k” hallmark on the outside of the caseback further add to the originality and value of this one-of-a-kind timepiece. This Patek, lot 127, is expected to sell for up to $800,000.

Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J “Special Order” Phillips

If this particular Patek isn’t quite your style, The New York Auction: Seven will include several other pieces from the brand. These include a Ref. 5275P made for the 175th anniversary of Patek Philippe and another possibly unique, “special order” Ref. 5070J. In addition, a complete set of Patek Philippe Ref. 5131s will be up for auction in lots 37-40. The Ref. 5131 showcases Patek Philippe’s superb cloisonné enamel dial work with world-time functionality. The brand revived the design in 2008 with examples in platinum, rose gold, yellow gold and white gold. Here, we have one example of each precious metal from the original owner who purchased the complete set when they were launched.

Patek Philippe Ref. 5131 in platinum as part of a complete set of four Phillips

The New York Auction: Seven will take place over the course of two days from December 10 to 11. The full catalog is currently available online. However, the watches will also be available for preview in New York at 432 Park Avenue in a public exhibition running from December 3 through 9, open 10am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and 12p to 5pm Sunday. To schedule a visit, please RSVP.