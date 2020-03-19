Phillips Has Postponed its Spring Watch and Art Auctions Until at Least Mid-May

As the world grapples with the spread of the coronavirus, Phillips joins the chorus of companies postponing events originally scheduled for this spring.

On Saturday, the auction house issued a statement—attributed to CEO Edward Dolman and global chairwoman Cheyenne Westphal—saying it has postponed all sales and events globally until mid-May.

For watch enthusiasts, the news affects the Geneva Watch Auction: XI, scheduled to take place from May 9 to 10. The sale is highlighted by a quartet of rare Patek Philippe wristwatches from the private collection of industry titan Jean-Claude Biver. A new sale date has not yet been confirmed, according to a spokesperson.

Today, Phillips issued a follow-up statement noting that its upcoming 20th Century & Contemporary Art sales in New York will be held the week of June 22, effectively consolidating the New York and London sales into a single week of auctions.

“These sales will be followed by the New York auctions of Jewels, Design, Editions, and Photographs, the dates of which are forthcoming,” according to the release.

“As we navigate through these difficult times together, we are taking positive steps in announcing plans for future auctions, namely 20th Century & Contemporary Art in New York,” Dolman and Westphal said in Thursday’s joint statement. “We are hopeful that these sales will bring promises of new beginnings and optimism for the season ahead. Phillips is comprised of people around the globe who are passionate about their work and recognize the impact that art can have in the most trying of times. Our experienced team of industry specialists remains committed to working with the community in the coming weeks and engaging with them over the phone and across our digital platforms.”

As of now, Hong Kong Watch Auction X, scheduled for June 2 at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong, is still on.

“While we closely monitor developments of Covid-19, our Hong Kong Spring touring preview will proceed as planned,” a Phillips statement said Tuesday. “The safety of our clients and staff remains our highest priority, and we will take all recommended precautions at previews and events.”