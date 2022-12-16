Phillips Will Host Its First Single-Owner Auction Dedicated to F. P. Journe Watches Next Year

What better way to kick off the New Year than with a new watch on your wrist?

Beginning January 13, Phillips will host its first single-owner auction dedicated entirely to watches from F. P. Journe. The house had an initial online sale for a one-source collection at the end of November, featuring 66 timepieces from the Armoury’s Mark Cho. The event was such a success that the auctioneers decided to hold another sale sourced from a private collector of the Swiss manufacture.

F. P. Journe Ruthenium Chronomètre á Résonance. Phillips

Le Concours de Complexité, meaning “competition of complexity” will take place on the Phillips website and via the Phillips App through January 23. The auction will feature 11 F. P. Journe watches from a visionary brand enthusiast who has dedicated years to curating a selection of rare timepieces.

While all of the offerings are exceptional, there are a few standout pieces worth noting. The first is a one- of-a-kind stainless-steel Grande Sonnerie Souverain with a unique black dial that is in excellent condition and includes all its original accessories. Only 50 examples of this model were made over its 13-year production run. However, this particular variation was made custom for the owner, as the black dial is typically reserved for the brand’s ultra-exclusive Black Label series.

F. P. Journe 20th Anniversary Chronomètre à Résonance. Phillips

Another highlight will be the Ruthenium Chronomètre á Résonance. This limited-edition model, numbered 2 of 99, was produced from 2001 to 2005. It marked the last of F. P. Journe’s timepieces equipped with brass movements before the watchmaker shifted to exclusively using 18-karat rose gold for its calibers. However, what sets this example apart from the standard issue is the ruthenium coating on the caliber 1499, which you can see through the exhibition caseback.

F. P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain. Phillips

The January sale will also offer a second-generation Tourbillon Souverain from 2017 and a possibly unique 20th Anniversary Résonance in platinum with a rose-gold “Salmon” dial. The Tourbillon Souverain is a discontinued reference, made from 2003 to 2018, with just over 100 examples produced. Meanwhile, the commemorative Chronomètre à Résonance features the brand-new in-house caliber 1520, equipped with a single barrel spring that generates power for two movements.

Now, all you have to do is choose the best watch to start off your 2023.