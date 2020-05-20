The Infinity Symbol Takes Center Stage on Piaget’s Latest Trio of Watches

While creating a slender timepiece may not seem like a feat of engineering, watchmakers are quick to point out that ultra-slim watches are incredibly difficult to manufacture. Not only is the work extremely fine and delicate, making a robust and precise timepiece with parts that are two to three times thinner than the standard requires a level of attention to detail and quality control that separates the good from the great.

In the case of the Altiplano Tourbillon Infinite Blue trio of watches from Piaget, the undisputed master of ultra-slim watchmaking, you’ve got a clear example of the latter. Based on the brand’s 2017 Altiplano Flying Tourbillon—which was created to honor the 60th anniversary of Piaget’s original ultra-thin movement, the 1957 manual wind calibre 9P—the three watches in the series share its distinctive dial layout, which features the time at 8 o’clock and the tourbillon at 2 o’clock, as well as its ultra-thin, hand-wound flying tourbillon 670P movement.

The watches’ distinguishing feature is a striking blue sunburst PVD dial that is crowned by a diamond-set infinity symbol formed by the tourbillon cage and the off-centered hour and minute subdial.

Of the three editions, all of which come in 41 mm 18-karat white gold cases with blue alligator straps, the Altiplano Tourbillon Infinite Blue Limited Edition 38 is the most restrained. Featuring a bezel, lugs, buckle and dial set with 135 diamonds totaling approximately 2.29 carats, the piece retails for $138,000 and is available in a limited edition of —you guessed it — 38 pieces.

The dial of the Altiplano Tourbillon Infinite Blue Limited Edition 18 features a hypnotic swirl of diamonds— 276 stones totaling 3.41 carats, to be exact — that lends the piece a more festive vibe. Limited to 18 pieces, the model retails for $166,000.

The final piece of the collection, the Piaget Altiplano Tourbillon Infinite Blue Limited Edition 8, is the baller of the bunch. Set with 386 diamonds totaling 6.05 carats, the model stands out for the baguette-cut stones that adorn its bezel and dial (the lugs, buckle and case feature brilliant-cut diamonds). It retails for $223,000 and is only available in a limited edition of eight pieces.