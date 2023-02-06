Piaget Just Added a Sleek Perpetual Calendar Watch to Its Polo Collection

For the first time since its redesign in 2016, Piaget has added a mechanical perpetual calendar to its beloved Polo collection.

Piaget’s history dates back nearly 150 years, beginning as a movement maker and later producing its own watches around the time of the Second World War. Yet, that proficiency in crafting superior movements never faded, and by the mid-century, Piaget had established itself as the leader in ultra-thin calibers with the launch of the manually wound caliber 9P (just 2mm tall) in 1957 followed by the automatic 12P (2.3mm) in 1960, which marked the thinnest automatic movement in the world at the time. However, with these ultra-thin movements, the focus remained largely on time-only watches until the 1980s when the brand made a clear shift to producing high-end complications with watches like the Perpetual Calendar Ref. 15958.

Dial placement of the Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Piaget

Today, Piaget applies its expertise to its most iconic collection: the Polo. Building on its innovative 12P movement, Piaget’s new 1255P ultra-thin caliber (4mm) offers the benefit of a Perpetual Calendar with moon-phase mechanism. The result is the Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin with highly wearable proportions, thanks to a 42mm case measuring just 8.65mm thick.

Function and form come together in perfect harmony with the Polo Perpetual Calendar’s striking dark emerald-green dial with a gadroon pattern that provides depth and gorgeous play with light. This color palette provides the perfect canvas for the complications to shine in four symmetrical subdials, which incorporate several finishes in the Piaget tradition. The model is complete with the option of a rubber strap or bracelet, both of which echo the gadroon pattern on the dial. As an added bonus, the model showcases a brand-new interchangeable SingleTouch system for the bracelet so you can easily change out the straps.

The all-new Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin will be available in September. For more details and pricing, please visit the Piaget website.