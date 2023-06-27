Pierce Brosnan’s Classic Blancpain Watch Stole the Show at Netflix’s ‘Out-Laws’ Premiere in L.A.

007 may be a high-tech gadget hound, but the actor who once played him likes to keep things simpler.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Out-Laws on Monday, Pierce Brosnan posed for the paps with a classic Blancpain Villeret Ultraplate on his wrist. The 39 mm time-only watch, which debuted in the 1980s, is named after a village in the Jura mountains of Switzerland where the brand was founded in 1735. Brosnan photographed himself wearing the timepiece with a black tux before hitting the Met Gala stairs back in May. This time, he paired the $20,800 model with a light-blue suit and gray loafers, showcasing the watch’s versatility.

The elegant watch features a red gold case that houses a white dial topped with red-gold hour markers and hands. Blancpain’s logo sits beneath the Roman numeral 12 o’ clock, giving the dial a subtle pop. Inside, the Villeret Ultraplate runs on caliber 11A4B, an ultra-slim complication with just 2.8 mm of thickness, 21 jewels, and an impressive 95-hour power reserve.

The Blancpain Villeret Ultraplate watch in red gold Courtesy of Blancpain

The 70-year-old actor, who played James Bond from 1995-2002, stepped out in the watch with his two sons Dylan and Paris for the premiere at the Regal Live theater. Brosnan stars in the comedy as Billy McDermott, an in-law to actor Richard Kind and a member of the “Ghost Bandits” bank robbery crew. Ellen Barkin stars as his wife.

“It’s a good one! You’ll have a laugh. . .great work all around,” Brosnan wrote in promotion of the film via Instagram earlier this week. Here’s hoping the actor’s mischievous character sports some serious wrist candy of his own.



The Out-Laws starts streaming on Netflix on July 7.