Pomellato’s Stunning New High Jewelry Pieces Will Be Exhibited in NYC Next Month

Milanese jewelry giant Pomellato has introduced five new one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces, launched this month in Tokyo as part of an exhibition of the brand’s work, which will debut at Pomellato’s New York boutique in mid-November.

Pomellato Misty Dawn Riviere Necklace Pomellato

The collection, entitled “A Walk In Nature: From Sunrise to Darkness,” consists of five pieces with extraordinary gemstones. The Misty Dawn Riviere necklace, for example, is set with five baroque-shaped moonstones totaling over 100 carats. Each is cut in a variation of the cabochon, with an irregular surface that appears organic and free of human touch. A ribbon-like sweep of metal is woven over the moonstones, setting them in place. It is embellished with a pavé setting of light blue sapphires to set off the cornflower blue shade of the moonstones.

Pomellato Light Blue Talisman Lariat Pomellato

The Light Blue Talisman lariat is set with a 107-carat aquamarine in ocean-blue hues, suspended from diamond-set gold wires. The irregular sizes of the rose and white gold links echo the flowing harmony of the sea. The final link in the chain is pavé-set with a criss-cross “cage” of white diamonds.

Pomellato Rainbow Flex Cuff Bracelet Pomellato

Exercising Pomellato’s taste for color, The Rainbow Flex cuff fulfills the spectrum with a flexible bracelet set with more than 2,500 colored gemstones. Domed links made of rose gold are set with 24 different shades of gems, including emerald, sapphire, tsavorite, tanzanite, aquamarine, Paraiba tourmaline, ruby, spinel and pink sapphire.

Pomellato Princess The Rapper Ring Pomellato

But if you’re looking for a singular stunner in a rich hue, the Princess The Rapper ring is set with a 15.4-carat Mexican fire opal, highlighted by 270 brown diamonds and set in 18-karat rose gold. Using similar design codes with a different stone, the Princess The Rapper Rosa necklace features a rose gold chain and a 18.6-carat pink morganite encircled in diamonds dropping from a white 18-karat rose gold chain and circle, also adorned with white diamonds.

Pomellato Princess The Rapper Necklace

The five pieces in the collection from Pomellato’s Tokyo exhibition called “A Journey Through Craftsmanship, Creativity and Design,” curated by Alba Cappellieri, author and chair of jewelry design at the Politecnico di Milano. They will be displayed in the Pomellato New York boutique from November 10 to 20. They can also be viewed by appointment at the Casa Pomellato New York Showroom.