Porsche Just Unveiled a Chronograph Exclusively for Buyers of the New 718 Spyder RS Convertible

Porsche’s most powerful mid-engined roadster yet comes with a special bonus for collectors.

The marque’s design studio has just unveiled a new wristwatch that is available only to buyers of the new 718 Spyder RS convertible. This formidable open-top ride shares the exact same specs as the closed-top Cayman GT4 RS, including a 4.0-liter six-cylinder that is capable of churning out 493 horses and 331 ft lbs of twist. The new timepiece is equally aggressive.

Handcrafted at Porsche’s watch manufactory in Switzerland, the Chronograph 718 Spyder RS has a sleek, aerodynamic design and precise technical details inspired by its Boxster twin. It can also be customized like its wheeled counterpart via the Porsche Design timepieces configurator.

The chronograph can be forged from natural or black titanium. Porsche Design

The lightweight case and bezel are available in natural or black titanium and can be paired with either a tachymeter or minute dial. The colored ring on the face can also be finished in a hue of your choice, with numerous historic Porsche colors on offer.

The dial is replete with motorsport references. koslowskiphoto 2023

The black carbon dial is, of course, replete with motorsport references. The mechanical gear indicator at 9 o’clock features a checkered flag design and a “Spyder RS” inscription, for instance. The totalizers also sport “Flyback” lettering and an “M” and “H” for minutes and hours.

To ensure readability, the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal has a special anti-reflective coating while the white hour and minute indexes are topped with Super-LumiNova. The hands can be colored white, black, or yellow for added contrast.

The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal has a special anti-reflective coating. Torsten Klinkow

The chronograph is powered by the in-house Werk 01.200 movement with a flyback function that combines starting, stopping, and resetting in a single operation. The rotors, which are visible via the caseback, resemble the Spyder RS wheel and can be finished in a range of hues. The back of the chronograph is already engraved with “RS” but can be further customized with personalized text of up to 12 characters. You could add the VIN of your roadster, for example.

The watch’s movement is visible through the caseback. Torsten Klinkow

To top it off, the watch can be paired with a black leather strap or a luxe titanium bracelet. Both options come with a quick-change mechanism and a folding clasp with pushers that match the case color.

Starting at $8,800, the Chronograph can be picked up by 718 Spyder RS owners from Porsche centers and Porsche Design stores. Collectors will also receive a plaque with the model number and a high-quality watch box.