Porsche Design’s Latest Watch Is Like Wearing a 911 on Your Wrist

Forget blue suede shoes, how about a blue suede watch? Porsche Design has just fashioned a brand new timepiece that features a strap made from the same supple leather found inside its coveted sports cars—and in a subtle blue hue, no less.

A deep navy riff on the 1919 Chronotimer Flyback, which the brand debuted in brown leather two years ago, the timepiece is a remarkable mix of form and function. Taking cues from the iconic Porsche 911, the chronograph pairs a high-performance chronograph movement with a dial design that evokes the dashboard of the brand’s famous automobiles.

Crafted from 100 percent titanium—which is 46 percent lighter than stainless steel—the timepiece is as tough as nails while being incredibly lightweight. It’s also saltwater and heat resistant and has a 48-hour power reserve. Powered by the Werk 01.200 manufacture movement, the watch features a flyback function with chronometer-certified precision and is paced at 4 hertz.

In addition to the top-notch mechanicals, the design features a robust, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass case with anti-glare protection that means the watch is legible even on intensely bright days. Inside the 42 mm case, the dial features a blue background with high-contrast white accents and clean Arabic numerals to further enhance readability.

Then, of course, there’s the strap. Made of fine calfskin, the wonderfully soft band is colored a regal navy blue with gray stitching. Since it’s the exact genuine leather the marque uses in its cars, it’s kind of like having a 911 directly on your wrist.

“With a convincing overall package combining engineering competence, performance and aesthetics, the 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather is perfect for everyone who prefers to drive ahead,” the company said in a press release.

Ready to add a true-blue Porsche Design watch to your collection? The 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather is available from March at a price of $6,350 in Porsche Design Stores, specialist shops and online.