That $11 Million Porsche-and-Private Jet Package Includes a Sleek Worldtimer Watch

Even for those of us with the deepest pockets, $11 million is a lot of money to spend all at once—even if it’s for Porsche and Embraer’s enticing offer of a matching 911 and business jet. Which may be why the two companies are sweetening the deal with a matching timepiece.

The Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTC Embraer Edition is limited to just 10 pieces, to align with the 10 sets of a co-designed Phenom 300E business jet and a Porsche 911 Turbo S on offer. The pairing is simply dubbed The Duet.

Much like the aircraft and automobile that accompany it, the 1919 Globetimer UTC has a streamlined look and sports a 42mm case forged from titanium inspired by cockpit instruments. For this reason, a virtual horizon runs across the anthracite center dial and a jet icon caps the end of the primary date hand.

The COSC-certified timepiece operates on a caliber WERK 04.110 automatic movement with 28 jewels and 38 hours of power reserve. Though not a diving watch by any means, it’s still water-resistant to an impressive 10 bars or 100 meters. It secures around the wrist via a supple piece of leather used in Porsche interiors with cobalt blue contrast stitching.

But because this watch can only be acquired by those who also purchase The Duet, it’s natural to be curious about the other two-thirds of this package deal. The six-passenger Phenom 300E is the fastest, longest-range single-pilot business jet in the world while the 911 Turbo S has 640 hp and can go from 0 to 60mph in 2.2 seconds. Both vehicles sport a handsome gray paint job that coordinates with the watch’s face and metal elements.

But whether you’re gripping the wheel or preparing for takeoff, the 1919 Globetimer UTC Embraer Edition will look and function just as well. See more images of the arresting combination below: