Porsche’s New 911 GT3 Now Has a Sporty Matching Wristwatch

Porsche and Porsche Design have what many consider to be the most authentic and organic relationship in the world shared by sport cars and fine timepieces. When the former introduces a new car, the latter produces a timepiece available exclusively to owners of the vehicle.

So when the German carmaker released the new Porsche 911 GT3 earlier this week, Porsche Design — which was founded in 1972 by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the creator of the Porsche 911 — also rolled out its analogous wristwatch, the new Chronograph 911 GT3, a high performance, COSC-certified racing machine for the wrist.

Designed to emulate its namesake sports car, the 911 GT3 Chronograph is encased in high-tech titanium, the same lightweight material used to design the connecting rods in the Porsche 911 GT3 engine.

The watch comes in two versions: a sporty edition that features an applied dial color ring in bright Shark Blue, and a more classic execution featuring a black color ring. The strap shares the same leather as the vehicle and includes stitching in contrasting colors, either Shark Blue or GT Silver, depending on the version.

Inside, Porsche Design caliber Werk 01.200 incorporates a flyback function and a custom winding rotor design to resemble the wheels of the Porsche 911 GT3. The rotor comes in a selection of six colors, just like those available in the vehicle configurator

The customization options for the wristwatch are even more expansive for clients in Germany, the U.K. and U.S., the markets where the company’s custom-built Timepieces Program is currently available. Using the online configurator, owners can choose between natural titanium or black-coated titanium for the watch case, a tachometer or classic minute scale on the bezel, and a leather strap with or without an embossed “GT3” or a titanium bracelet — and get a price in real-time.

The Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 starts at $8,050, and delivery takes eight to 12 weeks. It will be available this spring.