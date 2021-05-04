President Biden Wore His Trusted Omega Seamaster During His Pitch for the American Families Plan

As a true watch lover, President Joe Biden knows that different situations call for different timepieces. So, when it came time to pitch his new infrastructure proposal in Virginia he turned to his trusty Omega Seamaster.

The understated Swiss timepiece is what the Commander-in-Chief wore while talking to the Old Dominion’s residents about his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on Monday afternoon. The watch is far from the most dazzling piece in his collection, but it’s one he’s turned to in the past when he needed to get things done.

The Seamaster may not be as iconic as the brand’s Speedmaster Moonwatch, but it’s an impressive timepiece nonetheless. Based on a photo posted by watch writer Nick Gould, it looks as if Biden’s watch is a Seamaster Diver 300M Ref. 2531.80.00. This version, which is no longer in production, features a 41mm stainless-steel case topped with a blue bezel and a domed, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal above its elegant blue dial. It’s powered by the watchmaker’s Calibre 1120 self-winding mechanical movement, which has a power reserve of approximately 44 hours, and is water-resistant up to 300 meters. Rounding out the package is a five-link steel bracelet that gives it a classic, no-nonsense look.

It should come as no surprise to see an American president wearing an Omega. The Swiss brand and the Oval Office go way back; John F. Kennedy wore an 18-karat gold Ultra Thin to his inauguration in 1961. Before that decade was out, the watchmaker would be the first to reach the moon when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin wore the Speedmaster ST 105.012 onboard Apollo 11. In recent decades, presidents have steered clear of the brand, instead opting for slightly less glamorous brands, but Biden seems to be changing course with his Seamaster, which can currently be had for under $4,000.

Of course, Biden also knows there are times when a more elegant watch is necessary. For his first day in office, he showed up for work wearing a Rolex Datejust. Different day, different watch.